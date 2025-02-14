MSC 2025: Scholz rejects far right, upholds Ukraine support

The organizers of this year's Munich Security Conference (MSC) had hoped that they could also put a spotlight on other crises around the world, and on the collaboration between the Western alliance and the global South, as they call it.

But again, I have to say the Munich Security Conference this year takes time at the very exact weekend that the African Union, for example, is holding their big summit in Addis Ababa. So the global South is not present here, and the focus is very much on the question: "Have the Europeans understood the message?"

They are at a crossroads. The US has spoken very, very clearly here and now. It is up to the Europeans to find a way of getting together and getting more organized. Putting national vanity aside, they still haven't agreed on who is going to talk to the Americans, for example.

They make it very clear that Europe does want to sit at that negotiating table when it comes to the US announcements to try and end the war in Ukraine, and that they don't want to be bypassed, but they would have to find somebody who can represent them, because Donald Trump is not going to be prepared to talk to 27 nations.