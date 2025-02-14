MSC 2025: Scholz rejects far right, upholds Ukraine support

02/15/2025 February 15, 2025 Merz rebukes US, backs Germany's 'democratic rules'

Merz is the current favorite to take over as German chancellor after the election on February 23 Image: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo/picture alliance

Germany's conservative CDU leader and candidate for chancellor, Friedrich Merz, joined his political rivals in condemning US Vice President JD Vance's speech in Munich.

The conservative leader's comments echoed Scholz's defense of German laws against hate speech and his rejection of any foreign intervention in Germany's election.

Merz opened up his participation in the panel saying there was "an elephant in the room," referring to the transatlantic relationship between Germany and the US.

He said Germany respected the results of the 2024 presidential and congressional election, adding that "we expect the US to do the same here."

"We stick to the rules imposed by our democratic institutions, this includes our own legal approach to deal with for example, published information and opinions," Merz said.

Merz said that Germany is a staunch defender of freedom of speech "but fake news, and hate speech, and offenses remain subject to legal restraints and control by independent courts."

"We would never kick out a news agency out of the press room of our chancery," Merz said, in allusion to the Trump administration's decision to not allow journalists from the Associated Press to attend briefings in the Oval Office or on Air Force One after they refused to accept "Gulf of America" in their stylebook.

The conservative leader said his country was open to business and trade, in a clear rebuke of Trump's macroeconomic policy. "We don't believe in trade conflicts or even trade wars," Merz added.