MSC 2025: Germany's Pistorius derides Vance's remarks

02/14/2025 February 14, 2025 Zelenskyy says he had a 'good' talk with Vance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he had a "good conversation" with US Vice President JD Vance.

"Our first meeting, not last, I'm sure," Zelenskyy said after the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy (left) and JD Vance (right) met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Image: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

Shortly before sitting down with Vance, Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier at the conference in southern Germany, Vance suggested Europe needed to focus on migration while claiming freedom of speech is "in retreat" across the continent, comments which were strongly rebuked by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

JD Vance's speech felt like the United States was "trying to pick a fight" with Europe, "and we don't want to a pick a fight with our friends," Kallas said.