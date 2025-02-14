MSC 2025: Germany's Pistorius derides Vance's remarks

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has heavily criticized JD Vance after the US vice president accused European governments of ignoring voter concerns on immigration and stamping down on free speech.

"Democracy was called into question by the US vice president for the whole of Europe earlier," Pistorius said at the Munich Security Conference. "He speaks of the annihilation of democracy. And if I have understood him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regions... that is not acceptable."

Pistorius accused Vance of painting a distorted picture of democracy.

With the German elections just over a week away, and the far-right AfD in second place in the polls, Pistorius poured scorn on the notion that free speech was being stymied.

Democracy means that "extremist parties such as the AfD can campaign quite normally, just like any other party."

"However, democracy does not mean that the loud minority is automatically right and determines the truth," Pistorius said.

Earlier, JD Vance said that free speech was "in retreat" in Europe while mass migration was a topic being underestimated by nations across the continent.