MSC 2025: France plans Ukraine summit amid US fallout
- France confirmed it is hosting a summit of European leaders on Monday as the region seeks to respond to the US' change of course on Ukraine
- The MSC entered its final day as rifts emerged between Europe and the US over how to deal with security concerns
Merz warns of possible rupture between EU, US after Vance speech
Friedrich Merz, who leads Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU), warned of a possible rift in the relationship between the United States and European countries.
"Disagreements between the US and Europe have taken on a completely new quality," Merz said in a weekly email to supporters.
"It is now about our fundamental understanding of democracy and the open society. It is now about the independence of the courts and the separation of powers and about the basic consensus to date regarding the actual threats to our freedom," he said.
He made the comments after US Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and claimed that Europe was retreating "from some of its most fundamental values" while criticizing European states on domestic political matters.
The conservative CDU/CSU alliance is currently the frontrunner in polls ahead of February 23 parliamentary elections.
Shortly after Vance's speech, current Chancellor Olaf Scholz of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) criticized the remarks, calling them "irritating," while Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said the US vice president's comments were "not acceptable."
Following the announcement that the US will hold talks with Russia without talking first to Ukraine or its European allies has sparked concern among many of those present at the Munich Security Conference.
"This is probably an all time low, post the Second World War, between Europe and the United States," DW's chief political correspondent Michaela Kuefner said on Sunday.
European leaders are planning to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to work out how to respond, but as Kuefner pointed out, they still don't know exactly what they are responding to as few details of US President Donald Trump's "peace plan" have been revealed.
'To save Ukraine, everyone has to sit at the table," says Ukraine's ex-PM Yatsenyuk
Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk has told DW that "there is no chance to have a fair and just deal over Ukraine's future without Ukraine" after indications that the US plans to hold initial talks with Russia about ending its invasion of Ukraine without the involvement of either Kyiv or Brussels.
"Well, look, how can you guys negotiate the future of Ukraine without Ukrainians? And the same goes for the European Union, and the same actually goes for the entire architecture of NATO and the free world," he said in remarks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "So I do believe that this has to stop as quickly as possible."
"We strongly believe that our American friends and allies will come to their senses and we will be together in our righteous fight against autocrats and dictators," he added.
Yatsenyuk said it was not in the interests of the US or its president to hold bilateral negotiations with Russia in which they capitulated to President Vladimir Putin over Ukraine.
"[Putin] wants to take over entire Ukraine. He wants to disrupt the European Union, and he wants actually, together with his autocratic friends, to humiliate the United States and to depose the United States as the leader of the free world," he said.
"So I strongly believe that the president of the United States, the newly elected president, doesn't want to have a new European Afghanistan on his watch."
"So if the Americans want to lead the world [...] they have to do their best in order to save Ukraine. And in order to save Ukraine, everyone [has] to sit at the table," he said.
Yatsenyuk also recalled the Budapest Memorandum in the early 90s, in which Ukraine gave up its huge nuclear arsenal in return for US security guarantees, saying that "our American friends have both a political and a legal responsibility" to save Ukraine.
But in conclusion, he emphasized once more. "We would never accept any kind of deal that has been made behind our backs."
France's Macron to host emergency Ukraine meeting amid US peace moves
French President Emmanuel Macron will host an emergency gathering of European leaders in response Washington's apparent wish to exclude them from any say in potential peace negotations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, various sources have said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed on Sunday´to public broadcaster France-Info that there would be an emergency "working meeting" on Monday in Paris to discuss next steps for Ukraine after the US announcements last week.
NATO chief Mark Rutte has already said he intends to join any such meeting
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski initially announced the plans on X, but later deleted his post. He also spoke at the Munich Security Conference of an invitation to the meeting.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer were also reported as planning to attend.
The plans come after US President Donald Trump surprised European partners by calling Russian President Vladimir Putin without any prior consultation with them or Kyiv and announced that peace talks would start immediately.
European leaders were also shocked after Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg said on Saturday that Europe would not be involved in any Ukraine peace talks, despite the fact that the conflict unleashed by Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor is taking place on the continent and closely affects its security.
Ukraine rejects US deal on rare earths
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he told his ministers not to sign a proposed agreement that would have enabled the US to access rare earth minerals from Ukraine that are used in the aerospace, defense and nuclear industries.
"I didn't let the ministers sign a relevant agreement because in my view it is not ready to protect us, our interest," Zelenskyy told The Associated Press on Saturday in Munich.
The proposal was one focus of Zelenskyy's talks with US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of the conference on Friday.
Ukrainian sources said the proposed deal envisioned the US accessing Ukraine's rare earth minerals to compensate Washington for previous, current and future aid to Kyiv.
White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement that "President
Zelenskyy is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump Administration has presented to Ukraine."
The statement added that Washington believes that "binding economic ties with the United States will be the best guarantee against future aggression and an integral part of lasting peace."
The main headlines from Saturday
Saturday, the second day of the conference, was marked by reactions to the divisive speech given by US Vice President JD Vance and attempts to show European unity in backing Ukraine.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected Vance's calls to work with the far right and stressed the importance of Ukraine's involvement in any peace deal after Trump's bilateral call with Putin
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed Europe's role in defending itself against Russia and called for the establishment of a European army
- European top diplomats and US special envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg took part in a DW-run townhall on 'A plan for Ukraine'
- Kellog said it was important to talk to Putin to end the war, but said it was too early to say when Trump's 'peace plan' would be ready
This year's Munich Security Conference (MSC) has already seen two eventful days, with clear rifts appearing between the US and its European partners, especially over the question of how to end the war in Ukraine.
Sunday is the last day of the conference, with several events running until the early afternoon. We will keep you up-to-date with the major headlines and reactions.
Ukrainian and Chinese foreign ministers discuss peace plan
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha discussed a potential peace plan with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday.
Ukrainian presidential advisor Andrii Yermak was also present at the meeting.
"We met with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi together with Andriy Yermak to reaffirm mutual respect for territorial integrity," Sybiha said on social media.
"We discussed the development of bilateral relations and trade. We also shared Ukraine's vision of the path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace."
Earlier, on Friday, Wang told the Munich Security Conference that China believes all stakeholders in the Russia-Ukraine conflict should participate in the peace talks.
Rubio stresses US commitment to end Ukraine war in Lavrov call
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov Washington's commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, the US State Department said.
The two top diplomats spoke on the phone, while European leaders and top diplomats discussed the future of Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference, which Rubio also attended.
"The secretary reaffirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine," US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. "In addition, they discussed the opportunity to potentially work together on a number of other bilateral issues."
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the pair expressed a "mutual willingness for cooperation on topical international issues, including the settlement around Ukraine, the situation around Palestine and the whole of the Middle East, as well as other regional areas."
"They agreed on regular contacts, including for the preparation of a Russian-American summit meeting on a high level," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Trump said he will meet Putin in Saudi Arabia, after the two leaders spoke on the phone earlier this week.
Kellogg says US can win concessions from Putin, in DW panel
Speaking at a Munich Security Conference panel, run by DW's Conflict Zone and dedicated to the situation in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the United States special envoy, emphasized the US's determination to end the war in Ukraine.
He said that talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine could focus on targeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin's oil revenues.
"Russia is really a petrostate," Kellogg said, adding that Western powers need to do more to effectively enforce sanctions against Russia. He stressed that Putin could have to make territorial concessions.
However, it is too early to say when US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine will be ready, as the Trump administration has only been in power for 25 days, Kellogg said.
Still, it is important to engage Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, he added. "Whether you like it or not, you have to talk to adversaries," said Kellogg.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said there was a "very simple recipe for how to end the war — leadership of the United States".
He also added that his country was ready to discuss "deeply" with the United States how to proceed in ending the war with Russia, and that transatlantic and Ukrainian security were indivisible.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski stressed that the EU must provide money for common defense, adding that it would not be fair if border countries had to pay more.
And Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene said the EU could do more to support Ukraine. “If we are prepared for an imperialist war, this is our only chance to avoid it,” she said.
Zelenskyy says agreed with Scholz to continue 'cooperation on strengthening Europe'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he agreed with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on continuing "cooperation in strengthening Europe."
The two leaders met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
"We had a substantive discussion on joint steps toward achieving a lasting peace, security guarantees, and Europe’s role in a potential peace process. Any agreements must not disregard European interests," Zelenskyy said on X.
He added that he thanked the German chancellor for "Germany's support for Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion, especially its leadership in strengthening our air defense."
"I also thanked him for opening a Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin in the near future," Zelenskyy said.
US and European officials discuss 'Plan for Ukraine'
At the Munich Security Conference, US and European politicians take part in a town hall discussion entitled "Peace Through Strength: A Plan for Ukraine," moderated by DW's Sarah Kelly.
The panelists include Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Lithuanian Minister of Defense Dovile Sakaliene.