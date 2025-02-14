MSC 2025: Conference opens as US pushes to end Ukraine war
What you need to know
The annual Munich Security Conference gathers military leaders and the defense industry to discuss global security.
With Donald Trump's return to the White House and the German election looming, this year's conference, focuses on global governance, trans-Atlantic ties and Europe's place in the world.
The ongoing Russian war in Ukraine is also high on the agenda, with US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in attendance.
This is a summary of the news from the Munich Security Conference held from February 14 to 16:
Trump team ignoring 'established rules,' says German president
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says the Donald Trump administration "has no regard for established rules," and that Europe will have to"accept it" and "deal with it."
"It is clear that the new American administration holds a world view that is very different from our own," he told the Munich Security Conference. "But I'm convinced that it is not in the interest of the international community for this world view to become the dominant paradigm."
"The absence of rules must not become the guiding principle of a new world order," he added to applause from participants.
The German head of state also voiced concerns about what he described as the "historically unprecedented concentration of technological, financial and political power" in Washington.
"I'm being frank … as a democrat it causes me great concern to see how a small elite group of business people has both the means and the power to rewrite a significant part of the liberal democracy playbook," he said.
"And I'm even more concerned when some of these business people openly express their contempt for our democratic institutions and norms."
"Democracy is not a business model," he added. "Democracy is not a playpen for disruption."
NATO 2% target 'belongs to another era': Steinmeier
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has told participants at the Munich Security Conference that Germany had "got the message" about the importance of boosting military spending.
"Expenditure on security must continue to rise. Our armed forces must become stronger — not to wage war, but to prevent war," he said.
He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine three years ago was a watershed moment and that the NATO of today was facing different threats to the ones that existed when the alliance was founded over 70 years ago.
"The 2% target which we formally agreed belongs to another era," Steinmeier said. "We must ask ourselves what we owe NATO today, so that in another 70 years it will still be able to defend freedom and security."
He also acknowledged the need to balance "burden-sharing between Europe and the US," adding that Germany would "do its part."
His comments came after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called on European countries to significantly boost their defense spending and take more responsibility for the continent's security.
"This discussion is not just about increasing European troop levels, but also about reducing the American troop presence in Europe," he said, stressing that it was not in European or US interests to weaken NATO.
He also warned that withdrawing support for Kyiv in the war against Russia would not only come at a cost to Europe and Ukraine, but also to the US.
"How this war concludes will have a lasting impact on our security order and also on the influence of both Europe and the United States in the world," he said. "In every scenario, support for Ukraine must continue."
NATO head Rutte: Europe needs Ukraine plan
NATOSecretary General Mark Rutte said that European countries should come up with plans for Ukraine if they want to have a say in a peace deal for the country.
"I really believe that what my European friends need to do is to come up with concrete plans," he said ahead of the Munich Security Conference, where US Vice President JD Vance is expected to present President Donald Trump's plans of achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Vance's speech is expected at 14:30 CET.
Germany's president opens Munich Security Conference
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has delivered his opening speech at the Munich Security Conference.
He began by conveying his condolences to the 36 people injured in a car-ramming attack in the southern German city on Thursday.
He also pointed out that the conference was taking place at a "pivotal point" for Germany, which will elect a new parliament in a little over a week.
Steinmeier is a member of the ruling center-left Social Democrats, which have been polling at around 15%, in third place behind the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
"Let me be absolutely clear, Europe plays a pivotal role in our policy and will continue to do so," Steinmeier said. "Whatever its composition, the next federal government must conduct its work in a manner that respects and promotes European unity."
Europe needs to invest more in defense, Rheinmetall CEO says
Armin Papperger, the CEO of Germany's largest arms maker Rheinmetall, tells DW that it is "absolutely right" for Germany to follow Defense Minister Boris Pistorius' advice and invest 3% of its GDP in defense.
According to Papperger, pressure on Europe from US President Donald Trump is a "wake up call" for Europeans.
"Over the last 30 years, [Europeans] didn't invest enough into our national security and into the security of the Western world," Papperger said.
'Collective shock' over future of European security: DW's Michaela Küfner
The prospect of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and US demands that Europe take responsibility for its own security are looming large at this year's Munich Security Conference.
"For many years the Europeans have been told, [by] president after president, that they will have to take charge of their own security," DW's Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner said.
"Now the day has arrived and there seems to be a kind of collective shock and somewhat of a disorientation of what that will mean."
She said all eyes would be on US Vice President JD Vance and what he says about Ukraine when he delivers a speech at the conference later this afternoon. It comes after US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth told European countries to spend more on defense and take a greater role in the continent's security.
"This is not just about Ukraine. Ukraine is central to European security, but this is about the very concept of American engagement in Europe — what kind of an ally it chooses to be in the future," Küfner said.
"There's a real fear of what that means in concrete terms. In terms of US withdrawal from Europe and what impact that could have on relations, particularly with Russia. Does NATO still pose a credible threat to Russia? That's now an open question."
German Defense Minister Pistorius calls US peace offering to Russia 'clumsy'
Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Europe is "not in a position" to provide credible deterrence in Ukraine without US help in the next year.
This comes as US Vice President JD Vance is expected to lay out President Donald Trump's plan for securing peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Pistorius added that any negotiations over peace should involve Europeans.
"It's obvious that Europeans can't be involved in securing a peace that they haven't been involved in negotiating," he said.
According to the German defense minister, it was a mistake to take Ukraine's NATO membership off the table and make territorial concessions to Russia, calling it "clumsy."
Steinmeier, Baerbock meet VP Vance ahead of MSC
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met US Vice President JD Vance before the start of the Munich Security Conference.
Wolfgang Schmidt, the head of the Chancellery, also took part in the talks, as did US special envoy and former US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.
Vance is scheduled to have a conversation with Friedrich Merz, the conservative leader and the front–runner to become the next German chancellor after the February 23 elections.
Current Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not expected in Munich until Saturday. He is also not scheduled to hold talks with Vance.
Trump's policies cast shadow over MSC
The traditionally close ties between the US and Europe have defined the Munich Security Conference for decades.
Despite some differences, there has always been a solid foundation. Everyone worked well together and respected each other.
But since US President Donald Trump has come into office, such certainty has been crumbling.
Though not in attendance, Donald Trump will loom large at this year's Munich Security Conference.
Europe's military leaders will have to reckon with the US president's defense spending demands and Ukraine peace plans.
Heightened security in Munich after car ramming
Heightened security in Munich after car ramming
The Munich Security Conference starts a day after a car rammed into a crowd of trade union protesters in the city, injuring at least 36 people.
Bavarian police said in a press conference that the ramming attack that targeted a trade union demonstration resulted in more police presence across the city, mostly given the conference taking place in the city.
Police said that while the targeted demonstration had no connection to the conference, it decided to strengthen police presence across the city, also through officers from different regions in Germany.
According to police, 28 events related to the Conference are set to take place in the city in the next 24 hours.
Zelenskyy-Vance meeting briefly postponed — reports
The planned meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance has been pushed back by a few hours, media reports suggested.
The meeting was scheduled to take place on Friday early afternoon, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which both leaders are attending.
Sources in the Ukrainian delegation told the Reuters news agency it will now be held at 05:00 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).
The KyivPost meanwhile said it was postponed "as Ukraine finalizes a key partnership memorandum for the US side."
MSC chief expects annoucement on US troop withdrawals from Europe
US Vice President JD Vance could announce the withdrawal of a "large part" of the soldiers stationed in Europe, Munich Security Conference head Christoph Heusgen has said.
"I assume the American vice president will announce the withdrawal of a large part of the American troops from Europe, and that Europe should take over the task [of defending itself]," Heusgen told German public radio broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.
Regarding the announcement by President Donald Trump that Ukrainian and US representatives would hold talks with Russian representatives, Heusgen said that no Russian government officials had been accredited, although opposition figures were expected to be in attendance.
However, Heusgen said he could not completely rule out Trump's three-way talks taking place at the event.
German Foreign Minister Baerbock warns of 'sham peace' with Russia
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said no agreement with Russia should be reached over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans.
"A sham peace — over the heads of Ukrainians and Europeans — would gain nothing," Baerbock said in a Foreign Ministry statement ahead of the Munich Security Conference, which she called "more important than ever before."
According to Baerbock, "tough and long-term" security guarantees for Ukraine, as well as a "strong NATO" are the only way to achieve peace.
This comes as many await US President Donald Trump's plan to end the hostilites between Russia and Ukraine.
Marco Rubio forced to turn back amid mechanical fault on plane
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to the Munich Security Conference suffered a setback after his plane experienced a mechanical problem, local media reported.
The issue forced his place to return to the US, where the aircraft landed safely at the Joint Base Andrews military airfield near Washington.
A US State Department spokesperson told local media that Rubio intends to continue his travel to Germany on a separate aircraft.
It was not yet clear when Rubio would arrive in Germany, where he had originally planned to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy together with US Vice President JD Vance.
Rubio is scheduled to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates following his Germany trip.
Watch: MSC chair Christoph Heusgen says Trump 'will go all in' to finish the war in Ukraine
Christoph Heusgen, chair of the Munich Security Conference, is hopeful that US President Donald Trump can end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking to DW in Berlin ahead of the conference, Heusgen said Trump is doing things "out of the box" and thinks the Kremlin is "kind of nervous about what may happen."