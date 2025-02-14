MSC 2025: Conference opens as US pushes to end Ukraine war

02/14/2025 February 14, 2025 'Collective shock' over future of European security: DW's Michaela Küfner

The prospect of peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and US demands that Europe take responsibility for its own security are looming large at this year's Munich Security Conference.

"For many years the Europeans have been told, [by] president after president, that they will have to take charge of their own security," DW's Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner said.

"Now the day has arrived and there seems to be a kind of collective shock and somewhat of a disorientation of what that will mean."

She said all eyes would be on US Vice President JD Vance and what he says about Ukraine when he delivers a speech at the conference later this afternoon. It comes after US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth told European countries to spend more on defense and take a greater role in the continent's security.

"This is not just about Ukraine. Ukraine is central to European security, but this is about the very concept of American engagement in Europe — what kind of an ally it chooses to be in the future," Küfner said.

"There's a real fear of what that means in concrete terms. In terms of US withdrawal from Europe and what impact that could have on relations, particularly with Russia. Does NATO still pose a credible threat to Russia? That's now an open question."