MSC 2024: US VP Kamala Harris reaffirms NATO commitment

02/17/2024 February 17, 2024 Germany's Rheinmetall to open ammunition factory in Ukraine

German defense contractor Rheinmetall on Saturday announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a Ukrainian company to open an ammunition manufacturing facility in Ukraine.

Citing security concerns, no specifics were given as to where the factory would be located and who the Ukrainian partner is.

Rheinmetall will maintain a 51% share of the joint venture, with 49% held by its Ukrainian partner.

Ukrainian Industry Minister Alexander Kamyshin and Rheinmetall CEO Armin Pappberger signed the agreement on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Pappberger said the venture represented a, "significant contribution to Ukraine's defense capacity and will enhance Europe's security."

Rheinmetall, one of the world's largest manufacturers of artillery and tank shells, said it hoped to be able to produce hundreds of thousands of rounds of 155 mm caliber ammunition at the facility, though it did not say when production would begin.

In October, Rheinmetall announced another joint venture with Ukrainian state company UDI, this one to repair Western military vehicles, with plans to eventually produce armored vehicles in Ukraine.

On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attended a groundbreaking ceremony for yet another Rheinmetall venture, a munitions factory in the northern German town of Unterluss.

The factory is slated to begin producing up to 200,000 NATO-standard 155 mm shells annually after it opens in 2025.

Rheinmetall says it aims to produce some 700,000 shells annually across its European facilities.

It currently produces between 400,000 and 500,000 each year, up from 70,000 prior to Russia's February 2022 invasion of neighboring Ukraine.