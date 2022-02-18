 MSC 2022: Ian Bremmer, director Eurasia Group, speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.02.2022

DW News

MSC 2022: Ian Bremmer, director Eurasia Group, speaks to DW

Watch video 13:04

Designated Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen speaks on stage during the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 18, 2022. - The conference takes place until February 20. (Photo by Ina Fassbender / POOL / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine dominates Munich Security Conference 18.02.2022

The Day with Michael Okwu: Putin's Provocations

The Day with Michael Okwu: Putin's Provocations 22.02.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 19, 2022. - During the 58th Munich Security Conference running from February 18-20, 2022, international diplomats and experts meet to discuss topics such as global order, human and transnational security, defense or sustainability. (Photo by Thomas KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

"Ukraine has been serving as a shield for eight years now" 19.02.2022

Titel: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle Ort: Schlagwörter: Wolfgang Ischinger, Munich Security Conference, Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz, Ukraine, Russland, Sendedatum: 14.02.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Wolfgang Ischinger im Gespräch mit der Deutschen Welle kurz vor der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz 2022

Ischinger: Scholz can only hope to keep Putin talking 14.02.2022

***ACHTUNG: Die DW kann dieses Bild nicht unabhängig verifizieren!*** BELARUS 22.02.2022 *** A satellite image shows an overview of a new deployment at V D Bolshoy Bokov airfield, near Mazyr, Belarus, February 22, 2022. Courtesy of Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. DO NOT OBSCURE LOGO.

Top stories in 90 seconds 23.02.2022

Domestic workers in India aren't eligible for benefits, and lockdowns hit them especially hard.

Indians push for safety net for domestic workers 23.02.2022

Discussion was pushed back because of protests and opposition from members of the ruling coalition.

Nepal lawmakers mull US aid amid violent protests 23.02.2022

Screenshot von David Petraeus aus einem DW-Interview von Ines Pohl.

Petraeus: Russian threat 'has unified NATO' 23.02.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Sven Hoppe/Pool via REUTERS

Munich Security Conference boosts trans-Atlantic ties for Germany in a crisis 20.02.2022

The timing of the Munich Security Conference gave Germany a chance to underline its commitment to trans-Atlantic alliances. But the Ukrainian president warned that old international security structures are under threat.

Munich Security Conference opens — without Russia

Munich Security Conference opens — without Russia 18.02.2022

Delegates from across the world have gathered in Munich for the diplomatic forum, held this year in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis. But Russia is not officially represented.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks encouraging Americans to take advantage of tax credits, including the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

US VP Kamala Harris to attend Munich Security Conference 09.02.2022

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold meetings with allies amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials have opted not to attend the conference.

Olaf Scholz (SPD), Bundeskanzler, spricht bei der 58. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz. Die Sicherheitskonferenz findet vom 18. bis zum 20.02.2022 im Hotel Bayerischer Hof statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: West needs cohesion — beyond the Ukraine crisis 19.02.2022

There were more warnings of Russian intervention in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference. But while the West's unity is repeatedly invoked, Germany's stance is contradictory, writes DW's Jens Thurau.