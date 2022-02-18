MSC 2022: Ian Bremmer, director Eurasia Group, speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The timing of the Munich Security Conference gave Germany a chance to underline its commitment to trans-Atlantic alliances. But the Ukrainian president warned that old international security structures are under threat.
Delegates from across the world have gathered in Munich for the diplomatic forum, held this year in the shadow of the Ukraine crisis. But Russia is not officially represented.
US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold meetings with allies amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials have opted not to attend the conference.
There were more warnings of Russian intervention in Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference. But while the West's unity is repeatedly invoked, Germany's stance is contradictory, writes DW's Jens Thurau.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version