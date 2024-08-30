Mpox vaccines to arrive in DRC within days: WHO

The chief of the UN's health agency says vaccines are on the way and hopes the mpox outbreak can be stopped in the next six months. Though he noted the DRC needs political stability more than anything.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Friday said he expects the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to receive its first delivery of mpox vaccines "within the next few days."

The WHO, recognizing a new surge in mpox infections, declared the virus a global health emergency on August 14 as a new strain, Clade 1b, raged in the DRC and neighboring countries, with infections and deaths registered abroad as well.

Tedros, who visited DRC this week, said more than 18,000 cases had been reported in the country this year, with 629 deaths.

"The number of reported cases of Clade 1b has been rising rapidly for several weeks. Fortunately, relatively few deaths have been reported in recent weeks," said Tedros.

The new strain has spread rapidly in DRC's eastern provinces of North and South Kivu, where more than 5,000 people have been infected and 31 deaths reported.

Tedros said hundreds of cases had also been registered outside the DRC, namely in Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Sweden and Thailand.

Tedros: Region needs political solution to long-running instability

Tedros met with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi while in the country, where the two discussed the outbreak and various approaches to combating it.

"WHO is working to accelerate access to, and delivery of, vaccines," Tedros said, adding, "It's vital to stress that although vaccines are a powerful tool, they are far from the only tool. We believe we can stop these outbreaks in the next six months. But what this region of DRC needs more than anything else is a political solution to the long-running insecurity."

The WHO has lifted its usual rules regarding vaccine approval, allowing affected African countries to purchase vaccines before the WHO has tested them.

The body is currently reviewing emergency licensing procedures for two mpox vaccines, one from the Danish firm Bavarian Nordic and another from Japan's KM Biologics.

WHO boss Tedros says approval is expected within the next two weeks.

js/nm (AFP, Reuters)