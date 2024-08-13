Mpox outbreak declared a public health emergency in Africa

The viral disease has swept through a number of African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo. The US said it had provided $17 million of extra assistance to help the continent.

The African Union's health authority has declared a public health emergency over an mpox outbreak on the continent.

"With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as [a] public health emergency of continental security," Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said during an online media briefing on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization has convened its emergency committee to discuss the outbreak and was expected to decide on Wednesday whether it represents a public health emergency of international concern.

Growing mpox outbreak in Africa

Africa CDC, headquartered in Addis Ababa, reports over 15,000 cases of mpox and 461 deaths in Africa so far this year, with cases in 18 countries.

The outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) began with the spread of an endemic strain, Clade I. A new variant, Clade Ib, appears to spread more easily via routine close contact, especially among children. Most cases are mild, but the virus can kill.

It has spread to several other African countries, including neighboring Rwanda, Burundi, and the Central African Republic.

"Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands across our continent, families have been torn apart and the pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent," Kaseya said.

The declaration marks the first time the body has used its continental security power, which it has enjoyed since 2022. It is expected to help mobilize funds and resources in any efforts to halt the spread of the disease.

"This declaration is not merely a formality, it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat," Kaseya said.

United States tracking mpox spread

Kaseya said the African continent needs over 10 million doses of the vaccine, adding that just around 200,000 are available. He vowed that the body would work quickly to increase the vaccine supply.

The United States was tracking the spread of the virus closely.

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said the US has provided this year over $17 million (roughly €15.4 million) beyond its regularly programmed health assistance to support preparedness in the face of the virus in central and eastern Africa.

"We've been collaborating with partners to build capacities to combat infectious diseases, including mpox but also HIV, tuberculosis, malaria and Ebola," Patel added.

Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic also pledged on Tuesday to donate 40,000 doses of its mpox vaccine to Africa CDC.

The European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority will procure 175,420 doses of the vaccine and donate it to the African health body, Bavarian Nordic said, adding that it will separately donate an additional 40,000 doses.

rmt/lo (AFP, Reuters)