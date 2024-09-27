Mpox in Africa: Vaccine efforts ramp up

An alarming surge in mpox cases has hit Africa, with more than 32,000 suspected infections recorded. The continent faces a critical challenge in mobilizing enough vaccine doses to curb the spread.

Global efforts are continuing to fight the current mpox outbreak in Africa, where suspected cases have reached over 32,000, with more than 28,000 of these in the Central Africa region, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

Officials from the organization told a news briefing on Thursday that the Central Africa region accounts for over 28,000 of the suspected mpox cases.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been at the mpox epicenter where the death toll from the outbreak has now reached at least 840 since the beginning of the year, Africa CDC officials said.

"We are clearly saying that there is increase of cases across all affected regions in Africa," said Dr Jean Kaseya, the head of the organization.

Mpox cases in Democratic Republic of Congo are particularly deadly due to their being caused by the clade 1b variant Image: Moses Sawasawa/AP Photo/picture alliance

Vaccination challenges

Kaseya said many countries are recording suspected cases but the lack of testing means makes it difficult to include those figures in the latest updates on cases.

More than $800 million (€718 million) has been pledged for mpox response, Africa CDC said.

But vaccination programs against the infectious disease in countries badly hit have been restricted due to lack of access to doses of vaccines.

The Africa CDC said it has so far secured some 4.3 million doses of vaccines but says it needs over 10 million to be able to contain the oubreak.

Danish biotech firm Bavarian Nordic on Thursday announced it has signed an agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for 1 million doses of its mpox vaccine, Jynneos, for affected countries in Africa.

It said it the doses would be made available for supply before the end of this year.

Germany will donate 100,000 doses of mpox vaccine to Congo and other African nations to help contain the outbreak.

Berlin will also lend financial support to this effort, providing funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as supporting partners in Africa through the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Berlin's aim is, "to support in solidarity the international efforts to contain mpox on the African continent."

US President Joe Biden announced that 1 million mpox vaccine doses were being donated to Africa to support the fight.

The US is also making available at least $500 million of funding to African countries to support their response efforts.

"We must now move quickly to face mpox," Biden said.

Japan has also pledged 3 million vaccine shots, the largest number pledged so far.

Vaccine distribution to affected countries

"This week we are sending vaccines to some countries [including] Rwanda, South Africa, Burundi, CAR and Cameroon," Kaseya said.

Rwanda has already started the vaccination campaign targeted at people in high-risk areas. It was the first country in Africa to do so.

"We congratulate Rwanda for starting the campaign," Kaseya told reporters.

Congo is expected to start its vaccination campaign next month, health officials in the country said.

Meanwhile, infections are soaring among children, according to Congolese officials.

Dr. Thierry Turano, chief physician of the Nyiragongo health zone in Goma, one of the worst affected areas in eastern Congo, told DW that containing the spread of the disease has become even more difficult due to the impact of the ongoing conflict in the region.

"The area now has more than 400,000 displaced people, and from there, there is also a disengagement of some partners, unfortunately during this period of the epidemic," Turano said, adding that governmental intervention is needed to counter the spread of the mpoxoutbreak.

South Kivu begins vaccination drive

Meanwhile in Congo's South Kivu province, officials said the first phase of a 10-day vaccination campaign will begin on October 2.

Justin Bengehya, head of operations in the response to Monkey Pox in South Kivu told DW, vaccines are still inadequate.

"Out of the 34 health zones in the province, 32 are affected. But the vaccine order was made while there were only three health zones that were 'hotspots'."

Meanwhile several local organizations are raising awareness among the population about accepting the vaccines.

Daniel Birindwa, a member of Les Amis de la Nature (Friends of Nature) in France told DW that the mobilization of volunteers to educate people about mpox is vital for the success of the vaccination campaign.

"There is never a lack of resistance. But we are trying hard and persevering in raising awareness," said Birindwa, who added that cases of mpox have been detected among hairdressers.

The city of Bukavu is the epicentre of the mpox outbreak in South Kivu. Health officials there say they are set to help make the vaccination a success.

"Why did it drag on? I can't tell you. But I know that we were preparing everything so that these vaccines could be deployed," Dr Joseph Matundanya, coordinating doctor of the Expanded Vaccination Program (EPI) in South Kivu, told DW.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can enter the body through broken skin and through the respiratory system.

People can become infected by coming into close contact with people who have the virus — through skin-to-skin contact during kissing, hugging, sex and massages.

The infection causes a pus-filled skin rash lasting up to four weeks, which can be very painful.

Edited by: Keith Walker