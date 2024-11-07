Mozambique's Mondlane: 'FRELIMO must restore the truth'

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane is demanding the restoration of 'electoral truth.' Speaking to DW in an interview, he shares fears for his safety and discusses FRELIMO's attempts to talk to him.

Since Mozambique's presidential elections were held on October 9 and Daniel Chapo was declared president, the capital, Maputo, has been rocked by protests and simmering unrest. The opposition party, PODEMOS, led by Venâncio Mondlane accused the ruling FRELIMO party of electoral fraud, and the subsequent escalation in unrest has led to the deaths of at least 18 people, according to Human Rights Watch. Fresh protests were called for Thursday, November 7, and many are concerned about the government's history of using violence against protesters.

In an exclusive interview with DW, Mondlane confirms that he has been approached by FRELIMO members. He also says he doesn't fear threats on his life, even after a lawyer and a candidate associated with the Mozambican opposition figure were gunned down in Maputo several weeks ago. Here's what Mondlane had to say during a recent interview with DW Africa.

DW Africa: The President of the Republic called on Mozambicans to unite in protest on November 7, while at the same time, the Minister of Defense sent a message of intimidation to those planning to protest. How would you describe such tactics used by the FRELIMO government

Venâncio Mondlane: This is typical of "cynical" governments. It's typical of a lack of vision when it comes to negotiation processes. They refuse to recognize that FRELIMO's public policies over the past 50 years have been disastrous.

The issues here relate not only to electoral justice, which we want, but also deal with a wide range of social and economic indicators that have proven to be disastrous for the population. That's why the people of Mozambiquehave ended up joining this (protest) movement.

Although the demands being made during demonstrations are mainly related to the election process, they are also associated with other causes. That's why we have people from different professions and social classes joining the movement, including doctors, teachers, military personnel and even police officers. The election issue ended up being the driving force that led the population to protest against a series of disasters in public management that have accumulated over 50 years.

Mozambique declares election winner amid simmering unrest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

DW Africa: The government has threatened to declare a state of emergency which would put an end to the large-scale demonstrations you've called for. Would you be willing to give in to threats?

Mondlane: I think the timing is off. A state of emergency would have made sense if it had been declared earlier as a preventative measure. At this point, with the people mobilized and the demonstrations already widespread at a national level, I believe that declaring a state of emergency would have no effect.

DW Africa: Many people say your life is in danger. Do you worry about a potential assassination attempt?

Mondlane: I've been a target for 20 years, so plots against my life and physical integrity are nothing new to me. What matters is my deep conviction that I am defending values that go beyond physical life, which is transitory and fleeting. Values are timeless, they pass through generations. So it's worth fighting for what prevails and endures over time, rather than for what is ephemeral, like our physical life.

DW Africa: Has the FRELIMO party ever officially requested to have a discussion with you?

Mondlane: Yes, I've been contacted by various people from the FRELIMO party. Some said they were coming to me on their own behalf, while others claimed to have a mandate to speak with me. Some others were opportunists. I've been approached by them and have no problem entering into dialog, as long as it's structured in a systematic, consistent and coherent way. At the moment, everything is fragmented and chaotic.

DW Africa: What do you hope for from FRELIMO?

Mondlane: My goal, which is not just mine but shared by many people, would for the FRELIMO government to bend its knees and accept that it must restore electoral truth and accept a series of conditions that people have been demanding for more than 50 years.

What we want in Mozambiqueis simple — firstly, to restore electoral truth. Secondly, we need to put an end to a historic mistake that was made, and end the two-party system of the Mozambican state.

Edited by Sarah Hucal