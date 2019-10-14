 Mozambique votes in key test for peace deal | News | DW | 15.10.2019

News

Mozambique votes in key test for peace deal

The crucial vote is the first since the government and rebels signed a peace deal to end decades of conflict.

Elections in Mozambique (Getty Images/AFP/G. Guercia)

Mozambicans voted on Tuesday in a high-stakes election viewed as a test for consolidating a peace deal signed between the ruling government party and opposition rebels in the southern African country.

The Frelimo party, which has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975, is expected to maintain control against its rival Renamo.

The two sides signed a peace deal in August to end decades of civil war that devastated the economy and left a million dead. The 1975 to 1992 conflict was followed by a truce until Renamo took up arms again following a contested 2014 vote.

Around 13 million registered voters are able to cast ballots for presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections.

Frelimo marred by scandal

President Filipe Nyusi is expected to secure a second five-year term despite a financial crisis triggered by a $2 billion (€1.8 billion) corruption scandal linked to secret services and the Defense Ministry.

The government is also struggling to recover from two devastating cyclones in March, which displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

But the president is also credited with securing a $25 billion liquid natural gas project that will make the impoverished nation one of the world's largest gas exporters.

Watch video 03:09

Mozambique braces for election

Renamo hopes for gains

Led by its new leader Ossufo Momade, Renamo is hoping to take control of three to five of Mozambique's 10 provinces following a change to the law implemented as part of the peace deal that allow voters to directly elect provincial governors.

However, it's unclear how much power provincial governors will wield after Frelimo created a provincial secretary of state position, which will be appointed by the president and take on many of the functions that governors previously held.

Fear of violence

The lead-up to the vote was marked by intimidation against candidates, allegations of fraud and deadly fights breaking out between supporters.

Renamo has already accused the government of tampering with the vote, raising questions over whether the former rebels will accept the results.

The fear is that violence could rekindle if the results are disappointing for Renamo, or they challenge the outcome.

Complicating the situation, an armed breakaway Renamo faction has rejected Momade's leadership and threatened violence.

Insecurity and political tensions might keep some people from the polls in the country's north, where a low-level Islamist insurgency has left hundreds dead over the past two years.  

The country's third-largest party, MDM, is also contesting elections.

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time and preliminary results are expected on Wednesday, with full provisional results before the end of the week.

A runoff will be held if no presidential candidate wins a majority of the vote.

  • Breatiz and her three children stand next to a field (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Saving the family

    Beatriz was able to save herself and her children from the floods. On March 15, 2019, the rising waters took the residents of Grudja village by suprise. For three days they took refuge on rooftops or clung to trees while they waited for the water levels to drop.

  • Patients wait in front of a health center (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Health services destroyed

    The health center in Grudja was also devastated by the floods. Drugs and medical equipment were destroyed. An emergency medical team has for now taken over the provision of the health services.

  • Children and women sit outside the school building (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Safety on the school roof

    The roof of the primary school "Nhabziconja 4 de Outubro" served as a rescue point for many survivors. Just weeks after the floods, the school was able to reopen its doors and start classes once again. Many other schools in the region are still closed and reconstruction efforts remain slow.

  • Women wash clothes on the river banks (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Water levels back to normal

    The Revue River in Grudja breached its banks following heavy rainfall brought by the cyclone, flooding large parts of the surrounding land. The water levels have now fallen again and no longer pose a threat to the residents.

  • Regina and her mother-in-law working in a field (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Still missing

    Regina lived in Grudja with her husband and her five children. The floods destroyed their house and their fields. Regina and her husband were able to survive by climbing a tree, but their children were swept away by the floodwaters. They are still missing.

  • Two girls and a woman standing in a field (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Destroyed harvest

    Elisabete Moises, Victoria Jaime and 38-year-old Amelia Daute stand in their ruined maize field. Like many others, they survived by climbing onto the roof of the school. 14 of their neighbors, including 9 children, died in the floods.

  • People line up outside a building (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    From primary school to health center

    In Buzi district, west of Beira, women and children line up to receive medical care from the St John's Ambulance emergency team. This school has been turned into a make-shift health center. Cyclone Idai first made landfall along Mozambique's coastline, hitting the port city of Beira which is home to 500,000 people.

  • Women waiting for seeds (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Queuing for seeds

    In many parts of the country, harvests were destroyed as a result of flooding and heavy rains. The World Health Organization estimates that at least 750,000 people will require food aid this year. In Cafumpe in Gondola district, 50 families received seeds from St John's Ambulance and other local aid organizations to plant maize, beans and cabbage.

  • Women walk past a building where electricians are repairing electricity lines (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Reconstruction efforts underway

    In the neighborhood of Ponta Gea in Beira, life seems to be getting back to normal. The storm destroyed large parts of Mozambique's infrastructure. Here, damaged electricity and telephone lines are being repaired. But in the surrounding countryside, entire villages need to be rebuilt. Many residents still don't have access to clean water and food.

  • A woman lifting an axe to break branches that had fallen on her house (Lena Mucha)

    Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

    Picking up the pieces

    53-year-old Helena Santiago works in the backyard of what used to be her house in the neighborhood of CFM-Maquinino in Beira. She lived here with her husband and eight children. When the cyclone hit Beira, Santiago and her family were able to seek refuge in a nearby train station. But their house was completely destroyed by the storm and she doesn't have enough support to help rebuild it.

    Author: Lena Mucha


cw/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Massive African finance scandal may get even bigger

Mozambique's parliament has lifted immunity for its ex-finance minister Manuel Chang, detained in South Africa on a US-issued international arrest warrant. Investigators suspect a link to its Lusophone ally, Angola. (30.01.2019)  

Mozambique political leaders sign peace pact

A long-term peace pledge has been signed by Mozambique's president and the leader of the opposition Renamo party. The deal foresees disarmament and ex-rebels taking part in elections in October. (01.08.2019)  

Mozambique's debt crisis: Who will pay the bill?

As Mozambique's hidden debt scandal continues, groups are pushing for the secret loans that triggered the financial crisis to be declared illegal. (16.08.2018)  

Growing domestic instablity or risk of terrorism in Mozambique?

A little-known jihadist group is believed to be behind the growing instability in Mozambique's remote but gas-rich far northern province. Security analysts say it is to soon to call the violence cross-border terrorism. (08.06.2018)  

Mozambique after Cyclone Idai: 'Some people have not eaten in weeks'

The UN has described Cyclone Idai as one of the deadliest storms on record in the Southern Hemisphere. More than 1,000 have died, and millions are still fighting for survival. DW spoke with aid worker Ninja Taprogge. (21.04.2019)  

Violence threatens Mozambican elections

Growing violence in Mozambique on the eve of general elections has the country and the international community deeply worried. The reasons for the violence are manifold and not easy to tackle. (02.10.2019)  

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

International donors have pledged $1.2 billion to help rebuild parts of Mozambique that were devastated by two cyclones in March and April 2019. Many people have lost everything. Here are the stories of the survivors. (04.06.2019)  

