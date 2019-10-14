Mozambique votes in key test for peace deal

Mozambicans voted on Tuesday in a high-stakes election viewed as a test for consolidating a peace deal signed between the ruling government party and opposition rebels in the southern African country.

The Frelimo party, which has ruled the country since independence from Portugal in 1975, is expected to maintain control against its rival Renamo.

The two sides signed a peace deal in August to end decades of civil war that devastated the economy and left a million dead. The 1975 to 1992 conflict was followed by a truce until Renamo took up arms again following a contested 2014 vote.

Around 13 million registered voters are able to cast ballots for presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections.

Frelimo marred by scandal

President Filipe Nyusi is expected to secure a second five-year term despite a financial crisis triggered by a $2 billion (€1.8 billion) corruption scandal linked to secret services and the Defense Ministry.

The government is also struggling to recover from two devastating cyclones in March, which displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

But the president is also credited with securing a $25 billion liquid natural gas project that will make the impoverished nation one of the world's largest gas exporters.

Renamo hopes for gains

Led by its new leader Ossufo Momade, Renamo is hoping to take control of three to five of Mozambique's 10 provinces following a change to the law implemented as part of the peace deal that allow voters to directly elect provincial governors.

However, it's unclear how much power provincial governors will wield after Frelimo created a provincial secretary of state position, which will be appointed by the president and take on many of the functions that governors previously held.

Fear of violence

The lead-up to the vote was marked by intimidation against candidates, allegations of fraud and deadly fights breaking out between supporters.

Renamo has already accused the government of tampering with the vote, raising questions over whether the former rebels will accept the results.

The fear is that violence could rekindle if the results are disappointing for Renamo, or they challenge the outcome.

Complicating the situation, an armed breakaway Renamo faction has rejected Momade's leadership and threatened violence.

Insecurity and political tensions might keep some people from the polls in the country's north, where a low-level Islamist insurgency has left hundreds dead over the past two years.

The country's third-largest party, MDM, is also contesting elections.

Polls close at 6 p.m. local time and preliminary results are expected on Wednesday, with full provisional results before the end of the week.

A runoff will be held if no presidential candidate wins a majority of the vote.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Saving the family Beatriz was able to save herself and her children from the floods. On March 15, 2019, the rising waters took the residents of Grudja village by suprise. For three days they took refuge on rooftops or clung to trees while they waited for the water levels to drop.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Health services destroyed The health center in Grudja was also devastated by the floods. Drugs and medical equipment were destroyed. An emergency medical team has for now taken over the provision of the health services.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Safety on the school roof The roof of the primary school "Nhabziconja 4 de Outubro" served as a rescue point for many survivors. Just weeks after the floods, the school was able to reopen its doors and start classes once again. Many other schools in the region are still closed and reconstruction efforts remain slow.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Water levels back to normal The Revue River in Grudja breached its banks following heavy rainfall brought by the cyclone, flooding large parts of the surrounding land. The water levels have now fallen again and no longer pose a threat to the residents.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Still missing Regina lived in Grudja with her husband and her five children. The floods destroyed their house and their fields. Regina and her husband were able to survive by climbing a tree, but their children were swept away by the floodwaters. They are still missing.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Destroyed harvest Elisabete Moises, Victoria Jaime and 38-year-old Amelia Daute stand in their ruined maize field. Like many others, they survived by climbing onto the roof of the school. 14 of their neighbors, including 9 children, died in the floods.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai From primary school to health center In Buzi district, west of Beira, women and children line up to receive medical care from the St John's Ambulance emergency team. This school has been turned into a make-shift health center. Cyclone Idai first made landfall along Mozambique's coastline, hitting the port city of Beira which is home to 500,000 people.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Queuing for seeds In many parts of the country, harvests were destroyed as a result of flooding and heavy rains. The World Health Organization estimates that at least 750,000 people will require food aid this year. In Cafumpe in Gondola district, 50 families received seeds from St John's Ambulance and other local aid organizations to plant maize, beans and cabbage.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Reconstruction efforts underway In the neighborhood of Ponta Gea in Beira, life seems to be getting back to normal. The storm destroyed large parts of Mozambique's infrastructure. Here, damaged electricity and telephone lines are being repaired. But in the surrounding countryside, entire villages need to be rebuilt. Many residents still don't have access to clean water and food.

Mozambique: Picking up the pieces after Cyclone Idai Picking up the pieces 53-year-old Helena Santiago works in the backyard of what used to be her house in the neighborhood of CFM-Maquinino in Beira. She lived here with her husband and eight children. When the cyclone hit Beira, Santiago and her family were able to seek refuge in a nearby train station. But their house was completely destroyed by the storm and she doesn't have enough support to help rebuild it. Author: Lena Mucha



cw/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

