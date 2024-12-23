Mozambique: Top Court confirms disputed Frelimo election win

Over 100 people were killed in protests against election results that opposition groups insist were rigged. But, now, Mozambique's highest court has confirmed the result.

The Constitutional Council, the highest court in Mozambique, on Monday confirmed the results of the country's disputed presidential election, extending the ruling Frelimo party's grip on power into a 50th year.

The seven-judge bench ruled that Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo had secured 65% of the vote, revising down the initial results of nearly 71%. Frelimo has governed Mozambique since 1975.

Opposition groups have been claiming since the October election that the results were rigged, sparking massive protests across the country.

At least 130 people were killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide.

Western observers have also said the election was neither free nor fair, while Frelimo has denied vote-rigging accusations.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has claimed that the election was stolen from him and vowed to call "a popular uprising" if the Constitutional Council approved Chapo's victory.

"Difficult days will come," said the 50-year-old.

mf/sms (Reuters, AFP)