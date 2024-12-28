Mozambique: Thousands flee to Malawi amid election unrest

As political violence in Mozambique continues, thousands of families are crossing the border into Malawi, with officials warning the situation is "dire."

Thousands have fled Mozambique to neighboring Malawi over the past week, officials said.

The exodus comes following unrest after Mozambique's top court confirmed the ruling Frelimo party's win in October elections.

What do we know about Mozambicans fleeing to Malawi?

Dominic Mwandira, commissioner for Malawi's southern border district of Nsanje, said that around 2,500 families had arrived so far.

"About 11,000 people crossed the Shire River to enter Malawi, while a additional 2,000 crossed the Ruo River," he said, according to the AFP news agency.

He said that several government ministries were put on alert and asylum seekers had taken shelter at several temporary sites.

"The situation remains dire as these individuals urgently require humanitarian assistance," Mwandira said in a letter seen by the Reuters news agency.

Protesters clashed with police following the disputed election result Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/REUTERS

What do we know about the violence in Mozambique?

Major cities in Mozambique were paralyzed on Friday as post-election violence spread in the southern African country.

Transportation was halted and many businesses shut amid widespread looting and vandalism.

Mozambique's Industry and Commerce Ministry said that at least 150 commercial establishments had been vandalized during post-election protests.

On Wednesday, over 1,500 inmates escaped a jail in the capital, Maputo, following a riot that killed dozens.

At least 134 people have been killed in unrest since Monday, according to the Plataforma Decide electoral monitoring group.

Opposition claims election rigged

On Monday, Mozambique's Constitutional Council proclaimed Frelimo's candidate, Daniel Chapo, the winner of the October 9 presidential election with around 65% of the vote. Opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane was said to have received 24% of the vote.

Mondlane's supporters then took to the streets and clashed with police.

Opposition parties and international observers allege that the election was not free or fair.

sdi/dj (AFP, Reuters, Lusa)