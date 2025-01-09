Mozambique: Tensions rise as main opposition leader returns

Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has returned home after fleeing following a poll he says was rigged. Authorities fear a repeat of the deadly violence that followed the October election.

Mozambique opposition leader Venancio Mondlane returned from self-imposed exile on Thursday, with thousands gathering to greet him at Maputo's airport.

Mondlande has said he will now push his claim that he was the true winner of an October 9 presidential poll, which he says was rigged in favor of the victor, Daniel Chapo, from the ruling Frelimo party.

Reuters and AFP witnesses reported incidents of police violence toward the crowds in the area as Mondlande returned, with snipers firing rounds and security forces employing tear gas.

"I'm here in the flesh to say that if you want to negotiate ... I'm here," Mondlane, 50, told reporters in a message to the government.

Post-election violence

Mondlane went into exile after his lawyer was assassinated on October 19 but continued to hold live online rallies on social media that were watched by thousands of people.

He has called on supporters to take to the streets once more to protest the results of the election, which a number of observers said were neither free nor fair.

Both his return — and potential arrest — and the inauguration of Chapo, 48, next week could fan the flames of Mozambique's political crisis.

The October election already triggered months of demonstrations in which almost 300 people are believed to have been killed.

Mondlande, seen here voting in October, is a charismatic figure Image: Carlos Equeio/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Long rule

Many young Mozambicans ardently desire political change after 50 years under Frelimo, which has ruled Mozambique since the end of the war against Portuguese colonial rule in 1975.

The unrest has caused major losses to Mozambique's economy, notably disrupting cross-border trade with neighboring South Africa.

Thousands of people are reported to have fled to Malawi and Eswatini amid the violence.

