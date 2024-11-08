Mozambique protests: Army deployed, HRW highlight death toll

According to Human Rights Watch, at least 30 people have died since protests broke out last month against the ruling party. Frelimo has been accused of rigging the election to extend its 49 years in power.

Mozambique has deployed soldiers on the streets to help keep order following three weeks of protests against the ruling party that has been accused of manipulating last month's election to extend its almost half-century in power.

On Friday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 30 people have been killed in Mozambique during crackdowns by security forces on the unrest.

That death toll did not include violence recorded on November 7 when police and soldiers dispersed thousands of demonstrators in the capital Maputo.

At a late-night press conference on Thursday, military spokesperson Gen. Omar Saranga said the army would support police in quelling the unrest.

The country of 34 million people is on edge, with the presidential palace under heavy guard and security forces patrolling the streets.

"In moments like this, with demonstrations taking place in some regions, our role also extends to supporting security forces in maintaining public order and peace," Saranga said.

Fire and barricades as police fire tear gas and rubber bullets

Thousands of protesters set fires and barricaded roads in the capital, Maputo, on Thursday in the biggest display of dissent since the October 9 election. in response, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

The ruling Frelimo party's candidate, Daniel Chapo, was declared the winner of the presidential election two weeks ago, continuing the leftist party's dominance of Mozambican politics since independence from Portugal in 1975.

More than a million people were killed in Mozambique’s civil war which dragged on for nearly two decades before peace was signed in 1992. Since then the country has tried to move on, but insurgents have caused tensions to flare in the north of the country, which is majority Muslim.

