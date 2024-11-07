Mozambique: Police use tear gas on protesters in Maputo

Security forces have been patrolling the capital, Maputo, ahead of a planned protest over election results, according to reports. Post-electoral violence has killed at least 18 people, according to Human Rights Watch.

Police in Mozambique have used tear gas to disperse protesters who have gathered on the streets of Maputo to demonstrate over the October 9 election results.

The AFP news agency reported that several thousand had taken to the streets in parts of the capital on Thursday morning and that reporters on the scene had witnessed riot police deploying tear gas.

The opposition has accused the ruling FRELIMO party of electoral fraud and a subsequent escalation in unrest has led to the deaths of at least 18 people, according to Human Rights Watch.

FRELIMO's Daniel Chapo took 70.67% of the vote compared to 20.32% for his main opponent, independent candidate Venancio Mondlane.

Opposition party RENAMO's candidate Ossufo Momade came third with 5.81% of the total votes.

Security forces reportedly patrolling streets

Earlier, police and soldiers were reported to have been seen patrolling the streets of the capital and dispersing anyone seen gathering nearby.

A police officer was killed in a protest over the weekend prompting Defense Minister Cristavao Chume to warn that there could be military intervention "to protect the interests of the state.”

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Wednesday said that he was "deeply alarmed by reports of violence across the country."

"The police must refrain from using unnecessary or disproportionate force and ensure that they manage protests in line with Mozambique's international human rights obligations," he said.

'Crucial moment' for Mozambique — opposition leader

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane told AFP in an interview ahead of the protest that Mozambique was at a "crucial moment."

"I feel that there is a revolutionary atmosphere... that shows that we are on the verge of a unique historical and political transition in the country," said Mondlane, who is currently abroad and would not be attending the march due to safety concerns.

Mondlane is backed by the small Podemos party, in their claims that the results were false and that he won.

The situation has led to a suspension of port and terminal operations in Mozambique that came after South African authorities took the decision to close the border crossing with its neighbor.

South Africa's Border Management Authority said the Lebombo crossing with Mozambique had since been partially opened and that Mozambicans stuck on the South African side were being allowed to cross to Mozambique.

South African trucks that had offloaded in Maputo were also being allowed back into South Africa.

The agency reported that there had been no challenges reported thus far.

