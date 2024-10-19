Mozambique: Opposition figures killed amid election protests

A lawyer and a candidate associated with Mozambican opposition figure Venancio Mondlane were gunned down in downtown Maputo. It comes after Mondlane accused the ruling party of fraud in the October 9 election.

Two associates of leading Mozambican opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane were gunned down in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, on Saturday.

It comes after an October 9 election after which the opposition accused the ruling Frelimo party of electoral fraud.

What do we know about the killings?

Lawyer Elvino Dias and candidate Paulo Guambe were in a car in downtown Maputo when they were surrounded by other vehicles and shot at, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said that two gunmen fired 20 bullets in the attack.

Guambe was a candidate for the Podemos party that backed Mondlane for president in the October 9 election.

Podemos head Albino Forquilha confirmed the killings to AFP news agency.

Police said an investigation had begun but did not immediately confirm the identity of the two men killed.

They said that a woman was also in the car and that she had been taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Leonel Muchina said the victims had earlier been at a local bar, after which they were followed. He said that the killings might have been related to interactions with other patrons at the bar.

On Saturday evening, Mondlane joined around 100 supporters who held a vigil in Maputo.

Mondlane attended a vigil for the slain lawyer and candidate alongside dozens of supporters Image: ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP

Mozambique awaits election results amid fraud allegations

The results for Mozambique's general election are due to be published on October 24.

The ruling Frelimo party, which has governed Mozambique since its independence from Portugal in 1975, claimed victory shortly after polling day.

Mondlane has alleged fraud and called for Mozambicans to take to the streets on Monday.

Last year, Dias accused authorities of fraud in municipal elections that were won by Frelimo.

A civil society observer group, Mais Integridade, said that Dias had expressed fears over a plan to assassinate him.

Reactions to the killings

Mais Integridade called the attack "repugnant," describing it as an "act of intimidation" that undermined democracy.

The Frelimo party said that it rejected "vehemently this macabre act" and called on "all authorities to do everything in their powers to shed light on this affair."

Podemos said that the killings were "further clear evidence of the lack of justice that we are all subjected to."

The European Union issued a statement condemning the murders and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

"In a democracy, there is no place for politically motivated killings," it said.

Meanwhile, Portugal's parliament said that it "vehemently" condemned the killings and urged Mozambican authorities to safeguard "social peace and democracy."

