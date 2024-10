Tainã Mansani

October 22, 2024

Mozambique is currently facing intense political turmoil following the October 9 elections. Prominent candidate Venâncio Mondlane has been directly targeted during protests, where police resorted to tear gas and gunfire to disperse demonstrators. The protests, coupled with the tragic deaths of two opposition members, have raised urgent questions about the country’s future.