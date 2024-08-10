Mozambique: Hopes and concerns ahead of national elections

PoliticsMozambiqueMozambique: Hopes and concerns ahead of national electionsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsMozambiqueDianne Hawker10/08/2024October 8, 2024On Wednesday, Mozambicans will choose their next president and parliament. A key focus of this election is how to combat poverty, conflict, and corruption. With 80% of the population under 35, young voters are eager for change.https://p.dw.com/p/4lX7gAdvertisement