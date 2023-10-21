  1. Skip to content
HistoryMozambique

Mozambique: GDR contract workers protest

October 21, 2023

They take to the streets with German flags, drums, and whistles: In Mozambique’s capital city of Maputo, the “Madgermanes” are demanding justice.

Julio Faizal Lakha is one of them. He went to the former East Germany four decades ago on the promise of a good education and well-paid work. But the reality was less than ideal. Half of his wages were withheld and deferred until later. Around 17 thousand other contract workers suffered the same fate. Most returned to Mozambique after Germany’s reunification. They have yet to receive the wages they are owed. And so, loudly, and rhythmically, they continue to demonstrate deep in southern Africa, every Wednesday at 11:00. A report by Marc Erath.

