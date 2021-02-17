Mozambique deports British journalist Tom Bowker

British journalist Tom Bowker, who had been covering an insurgency in northern Mozambique, has been expelled from the country and banned from returning for 10 years.

Bowker, his wife and his two children left the capital Maputo for London on Tuesday, after being escorted to the airport by two agents from the National Migration Service.

Before his departure, Bowker told journalists that he would mount a legal challenge to the expulsion, which he denounced as "politically motivated."

Days before his deportation, the government had revoked his press accreditation over alleged irregularities.

The Mozambican government said Bowker was unable to prove the "legal existence" of Zitamar News, a privately owned website co-founded by the British journalist.

Insurgency and corruption

Zitamar News specializes in economic developments in Mozambique, with a focus on the country's extractive industries.

In 2020, Zitamar gained notoriety for its coverage of the armed insurgency in Cabo Delgado, in Mozambique's north.

Its network of journalists published several articles reporting on how the Islamist insurgency is wreaking havoc in the remote province, where oil companies have invested billions of dollars in offshore gas exploration projects.

Zitamar news has also reported on corruption involving high-ranking state officials.

Several local journalists have been arrested in Cabo Deldago since the unrest started in 2017 and media access to the region is severely restricted.

‘Blatant illegality'

The number of displaced victims of terrorism in Mozambique has surpassed 530,000

The United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it had been in regular contact with the Bowker family and was "concerned" by the expulsion of a British citizen.

"We have raised the case with the Mozambican government and encourage the authorities to allow for a swift and transparent appeal of the decision," a foreign office spokesperson told AFP news agency.

MISA Mozambique, a local freedom of expression advocacy organization, expressed "deep concern and repudiation of the Government's decision" when authorities first threatened to expel Bowker at the end of January.

"Of particular concern is the fact that the decision was taken arbitrarily, without following the legal procedures that, as far as MISA was concerned, were relevant to this case," the organization said in a statement.

"It appears that state institutions are being used for political expedients of blatant illegality," MISA said.