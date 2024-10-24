Mozambique declares election winner amid simmering unrest

PoliticsMozambiqueMozambique declares election winner amid simmering unrestTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsMozambiqueDianne Hawker10/24/2024October 24, 2024Daniel Chapo from the ruling Frelimo party has been declared the winner of Mozambique's presidential election. Opposition supporters protested in several cities, alleging electoral fraud. The Frelimo party has been in power for 49 years. https://p.dw.com/p/4mCkrAdvertisement