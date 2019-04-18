Mozambique braces as Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros

Mozambique was preparing for another powerful cyclone to make landfall, just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ravaged the country. Cyclone Kenneth has already wreaked havoc in the nearby Comoros islands.
Mozambique was said to be on "red alert" on Thursday, as it prepared for the impact of Cyclone Kenneth.
The UN has warned that the latest storm — expected to dump heavy amounts of rain after making landfall — could cause flash flooding and landslides in Mozambique's far north.
Authorities have warned that several rivers, as well as coastal waterways, might overflow — placing hundreds of thousands of people at risk of flooding. Winds of up to 300 kilometers per hour (190 miles per hour) were forecast with storm surges of 3 to 5 meters.
The director of Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC), Augusta Maita, said evacuation orders were in force in the country's northern Cabo Delgado Province.
"All measures will be implemented to save lives," said Maita. "We will make sure that people are evacuated today, even if it means forced evacuation," she said.
Cumulative impact of storms
Cyclone Kenneth was due to make landfall on the African mainland later on Thursday near the port city of Pemba – a good deal further north than where Cyclone Idai first hit Mozambique last month.
Read more: Mozambique after Cyclone Idai: 'Some people have not eaten in weeks'
Nevertheless, agencies warned that damage cause by the two weather systems — in such relatively quick succession — could have a cumulative impact on communities.
"We are especially concerned about Cyclone Kenneth's possible impact in Mozambique where communities are still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai," said Fatoumata Nafo-Traore, regional director for Africa for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
In March, Cyclone Idai cause massive flooding in Mozambique — killing hundreds of people, displacing thousands, and causing outbreaks of cholera.
Island nation badly hit
Cyclone Kenneth has already battered the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros.
Winds intensified at about 9 p.m. local time (1800 UTC) on Wednesday in the islands, causing widespread power outages in the capital, Moroni.
Comoros President Azali Assoumani said three people were killed in the storm and several others injured. Violent winds were said to have reached up to 140 kilometers-per-hour.
Police and soldiers cleared blocked roads on Thursday morning, with government offices and schools closed.
rc/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)
