Mozambique braces as Cyclone Kenneth batters Comoros

Mozambique was said to be on "red alert" on Thursday, as it prepared for the impact of Cyclone Kenneth.

The UN has warned that the latest storm — expected to dump heavy amounts of rain after making landfall — could cause flash flooding and landslides in Mozambique's far north.

Authorities have warned that several rivers, as well as coastal waterways, might overflow — placing hundreds of thousands of people at risk of flooding. Winds of up to 300 kilometers per hour (190 miles per hour) were forecast with storm surges of 3 to 5 meters.

The director of Mozambique's National Institute of Disaster Management (INGC), Augusta Maita, said evacuation orders were in force in the country's northern Cabo Delgado Province.

"All measures will be implemented to save lives," said Maita. "We will make sure that people are evacuated today, even if it means forced evacuation," she said.

Cumulative impact of storms

Cyclone Kenneth was due to make landfall on the African mainland later on Thursday near the port city of Pemba – a good deal further north than where Cyclone Idai first hit Mozambique last month.

Nevertheless, agencies warned that damage cause by the two weather systems — in such relatively quick succession — could have a cumulative impact on communities.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Beira transformed into a construction site Beira now resembles a construction site six weeks after Cyclone Idai hit the city. Almost all the rooftops were either blown away or severely damaged. The World Bank estimates the total damage across Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi amounts to $2 billion (€1.78 billion).

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Life without a roof The roof of Andre Lino's house was blown away in the storm and he can't afford a new one. Lino and his family have lived here since 1977 — just 100 meters (109 yards) away from the beach. "The sea is getting closer," says Lino. "That scares me." He would like to move away, but can't afford to.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Rising sea levels a concern Parts of Beira are below sea level. The city has suffered from many fatal floods in the past and further catastrophes are likely in the near future. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) estimates that the sea level is expected to increase by another 40 to 80 centimeters (16 to 31 inches) by 2100.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Fragile shacks by the sea The poorest neighborhoods, such as Praia Nova, were hit hardest. Shacks were torn apart by the storm. Many fishermen also lost their boats.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Water management project In the city center, millions of miles of canals and tidal structures were built just a few years ago with the help of German development aid. German development bank KfW contributed €13 million to finance the construction work.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Lock prevents greater damage "The rain started on the day of the cyclone," says Eduardo dos Santos, who operates the city's main lock. "So we opened the floodgates so that the water could flow back into the sea. Had we not done so, the flooding in the city would have been worse."

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Mayor tackles climate change "We are used to flooding," says the mayor of Beira, Daviz Simango. "But this kind of cyclone was new for us so we have to respond now." Simango has organized a donor conference in June, where he hopes to raise more money to better protect the city from the effects of climate change.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira The cleanup continues The city administration is eager to restore order before the donor conference in June. Parts of the city now have access to electricity and running water. But not all areas have been given the all-clear.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Volunteers keen to help Volunteers like Magdalena Louis help with the ongoing reconstruction work. She has been on duty for weeks and is only given lunch every day in return. "I just want our city to be clean again," she says. "Nobody has to pay me for that."

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira Refugee camps in the city Aid organizations from all over the world are maintaining a presence in the city. Thousands of people are still living in tents and rely on food donations. The health situation remains tense: Cholera has broken out and cases of malaria may also increase.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira No harvest, no food Outside Beira, large swathes of crops were also destroyed by the storm. "All of the corn, all of the rice…everything is gone," says farmer Elisa Jaque. The 61-year-old is already re-planting seeds. But she won't be able to feed herself and her family again for at least six months.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira A welcome distraction There are also signs that Beira is slowly returning to normalcy. A friendly match between local football teams attracts hundreds of spectators — although the stadium roof was another victim of the cyclone.

After the storm: Rebuilding Beira A step towards normalcy Those who couldn't afford tickets for the football match found creative solutions. They parked minibuses and vans around the stadium and used them as makeshift grandstands. This scene will be repeated for next week's match. Another step towards normalcy in Beira. Author: Adrian Kriesch



"We are especially concerned about Cyclone Kenneth's possible impact in Mozambique where communities are still recovering from the devastation of Cyclone Idai," said Fatoumata Nafo-Traore, regional director for Africa for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In March, Cyclone Idai cause massive flooding in Mozambique — killing hundreds of people, displacing thousands, and causing outbreaks of cholera.

Island nation badly hit

Cyclone Kenneth has already battered the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros.

Winds intensified at about 9 p.m. local time (1800 UTC) on Wednesday in the islands, causing widespread power outages in the capital, Moroni.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani said three people were killed in the storm and several others injured. Violent winds were said to have reached up to 140 kilometers-per-hour.

Police and soldiers cleared blocked roads on Thursday morning, with government offices and schools closed.

rc/ng (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

