Mozambican opposition leader says fight is 'far from over'

Outspoken Mozambique's opposition leader, Venancio Mondlane, revealed that there are no talks with President Daniel Chapo. In an exclusive interview with DW, Mondlane accuses the ruling FRELIMO of hypocrisy.

Venancio Mondlane, Mozambique's opposition leader, says he has no plans to join President Daniel Chapo's new governmentMozambique is enduring one of the biggest political challenges after Mondlane's refusal to concede to Chapo triggered widespread protests. Human rights groups accuse the police of killing hundreds of protesters. Thousands have fled to neighboring countries. In an interview with DW, Mondlane says he's open to dialogue but accuses the government of hypocrisy.

DW: Mr. Mondlane, the Constitutional Council of Mozambique has recognized Daniel Chapo as the legitimate president. Do you see this ruling as a defeat for you and your protest movement?

Venancio Mondlane: FRELIMO was only able to win the elections through fraud, falsification and manipulation. The ruling party abused the police forces for its interests and encouraged them to use excessive force. This violence, for which FRELIMO has long been known, is nothing new to me. It has been practiced consistently over the last three decades since our country had a multi-party system.

President Daniel Chapo's inauguration extended FRELIMO's 50 years grip on Mozambique Image: ALFREDO ZUNIGA/AFP/Getty Images

What have been the impacts of the protests you organized on society and democracy in Mozambique?

We can already say that our movement has achieved great success. Firstly, we have raised awareness among the Mozambican people that the right to civil disobedience is a guaranteed right we must always uphold. It is now more apparent than ever that the people's search for truth and justice is not a luxury but a fundamental right guaranteed in our constitution. The protests have opened the eyes of many people. This is a success that will continue to have a positive impact on our society in the years and decades to come.

Another success of our protest movement is that FRELIMO's fraud has been exposed. This has led to international election observer missions, especially the European Union election observers, maintaining their doubts about the legitimacy of the elections. Additionally, only two foreign heads of state were present at Daniel Chapo's inauguration—those from South Africa and Guinea-Bissau. Not even the President of Rwanda, who has built a particularly close relationship with FRELIMO in recent years, attended. This means we have managed to pull away the veil that was covering FRELIMO, allowing the whole world to be confronted with FRELIMO's corruption.

Another success is the fact that we were able to organize a true demonstration of national unity. The overwhelming majority of society responded to our calls and sang the Mozambican national anthem in unison, hand in hand. People from all social classes participated, whether street vendors or wealthy citizens of Maputo. They were all present on the streets.

All of these together are great successes that cannot be overstated. FRELIMO has never achieved anything like this in 50 years. On the contrary, the ruling party has divided us into tribes, clans, or regions. We have managed to correct these historical mistakes made over the past 50 years.

Despite the Constitutional Council's decision to declare FRELIMO and its candidate the winners of the elections, one thing has become clear: the people remain determined to continue fighting for truth and justice. And our fight is far from over!

How do you intend to continue this protest movement?

We want to continue to encourage people to demand their civil rights. A concrete example: the citizens of Mozambique have the right to have a say in the exploitation of the country's natural resources, such as the extraction of gold, oil, or other mineral resources. We will encourage the people in the affected areas to empower themselves with the resources in their settlement areas and residential communities and to enter into negotiations and conclude contracts with the mining companies directly, without going through any intermediaries in the government.

Mozambique's opposition leader Mondlane accuses the ruling FRELIMO of hypocrisy Image: Nádia Issufo/DW

Are you saying that government authorities have proven ineffective in adequately representing the interests of the population in the exploitation of natural resources?

Exactly. And we have to change that. Some people claim that our proposals are not constitutional. That is not true. The Mozambican constitution stipulates that the people living in areas with natural resources should be able to take the exploitation of these resources into their own hands if the state fails to do so properly.

DW: What is the next step for your protest movement?

We will continue to criticize the disastrous policies of this regime publicly. It is clear to me that this policy will not change by itself. I recently heard that the president has appointed new supreme administrative judges without consulting the other parties. I ask: where are the reforms he announced? Where is his openness and willingness to innovate, which he always emphasizes? It is always said that he is young, open to new approaches, and a lawyer open to reform and dialogue. But look at his first official acts as president: it's an absolute disaster! All this shows us that nothing will change with him. There will be no reforms with him!

Are you saying that a dialogue [with President Chapo] that is repeatedly announced would have little chance of success?

I don't know if he is really ready for such a dialogue. If you analyze his choice of words when he talks about dialogue, it becomes clear that his words are characterized by extreme hypocrisy. He says that he is basically open to dialogue and that he is willing to listen to everyone. But these are the words of someone who does not believe what he is saying. You can see that in his facial expressions and gestures. His statements are empty, euphemistic words with which he wants the press to believe that he is willing to engage in dialogue. But in reality, there is a great deal of arrogance behind them. You can tell that he doesn't really want a dialogue.

I have the impression that he wants one thing above all: total dominance over the state authorities, the armed forces, and all other public institutions. That is the only thing he wants.

Have there been any initial steps or attempts at reconciliation between you and Daniel Chapo?

No. There have been no concrete steps so far. I am ready for dialogue. In my public appearances on social media, I have repeatedly said I am available for a conversation and raised specific issues I would like to bring to the negotiating table.

Do you see any signs of a willingness to dialogue between the ruling party, FRELIMO, and the president?

I don't see any openness at all, nothing...

Do you think FRELIMO has learned any lessons from this crisis?

No. It has learned nothing. On the contrary, the party has become more radical and even more violent. They are currently organizing a veritable witch hunt for members of the opposition.

This interview was initially conducted in Portuguese

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu