 Movie stars urge ′Görliwood′ to snub far-right mayor | News | DW | 07.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Movie stars urge 'Görliwood' to snub far-right mayor

The eastern German town of Görlitz has provided the location for a number of Hollywood blockbusters. Now, several film stars have written to residents asking them not to pick a nationalist candidate for mayor.

Görlitz market square

German and international film stars, directors and producers have led a call for a small town to shun the far-right in next week's mayoral elections.

Görlitz, a quaint town on the German-Polish border, is the backdrop of many Hollywood blockbusters including Inglorious Bastards and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

But the otherwise-quiet settlement found itself in the spotlight last month when the first-round election for mayor was won by the candidate from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Read more: EU election: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures

Sebastian Wippel picked up 36.4% of the vote on May 26, but narrowly missed out on becoming Germany's first AfD mayor.

A runoff, scheduled for June 16, will see him take on against Octavian Ursu from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

Alarmed at the far-right threat facing the town, actors including Daniel Brühl and Volker Bruch, plus writers like Daniel Kehlmann and Bernhard Schlink have signed a petition urging voters to shun Wippel.

The letter was also signed by international film stars, directors and producers, who have worked in the town, the Leipziger Volkszeitung reported.

Read more: A German border town's Left government and AfD voters

  • Deutschland Görlitz | Frauenturm (picture alliance /Arco Images/G. Lenz)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Town of Towers

    The cityscape of Görlitz is characterised by striking towers such as the "Frauenturm". The tower at Marienplatz dates back to the 13th century and is called the Dicke because of its 5.34 meter thick walls. Almost all towers can be visited on the Görlitz Tower Tour.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Zimmermann)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    A stylish welcome

    Görlitz lies in the far east of Germany – and is well worth the trip. Just arriving in Görlitz gives you a preview of what awaits you in the city: overwhelmingly beautiful architecture. The first example is in the railway station entrance hall: a barrel-vaulted Art Nouveau ceiling spans the space. And the splendor continues...

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/A. Keuchel)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Architectural gem

    Nowhere else in Germany is there such a concentration of well-preserved historic buildings from such diverse eras. The Untermarkt, or Lower Market, with its Renaissance buildings and town hall, is Görlitz's central square. The city escaped destruction In World War II, but decayed in the former East Germany. German reunification in 1990 brought rescue for more than 4000 historic buildings.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/ZB/P. Zimmermann)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Once upon a time …

    This photo shows the battered façade of Rosenstrasse 4, where Napoleon once slept. This how much of Görlitz looked before communism collapsed: decaying and grey. Now 80 percent of the historic buildings have been restored. Many millions in subsidies have flowed in, including from an anonymous donor who transferred a million Deutschmarks annually for 16 years and later 500,000 euros a year.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Trenkler)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Ready for world heritage status

    Among the greatest treasures in Görlitz's old town center are the Hall Houses. Most date from around 1500. Their main purpose was to serve as dwellings, business premises, exhibition venues and stockrooms for the town's wealthy cloth merchants. They are so exceptional that Görlitz is using them in its application for UNESCO world heritage status.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Trenkler)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Popular backdrop

    Görlitz has been nicknamed “Görliwood.” The city has actually had the name trademarked. From 1950s movies produced by DEFA, the state-owned East German film company, to Hollywood productions in recent years – directors prize Görlitz as an ideal location. Here artificial snow covers the Lower Market during shooting for the film “Goethe.”

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Burgi)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Perfect illusion

    Jewish businessman Louis Friedländer modeled his Art Nouveau department store "Zum Strauss" on the Berlin department store Wertheim. It's the only one of its era still in existence. Many people would recognize its splendid interior even though they haven't ever been there. Hollywood director Wes Anderson transformed it into a hotel with the charm of the 1920s in his film “Grand Budapest Hotel.”

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/ZB/M. Hiekel)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Impressive interior

    The Baroque building at Neissstraße 30: not only are art and culture from the 16th to 19th centuries presented here; it also houses a historical library (pictured), a cabinet of physics and a mineral collection. All these institutions are united in the Upper Lusatian Library of Sciences, which has been located in this building since 1807.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-Online/Exss)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    Görlitz and Zgorzelec

    Before World War II, Görlitz was one city on both sides of the river Neisse. Only after the war was it divided, retaining the name Görlitz in Germany and becoming Zgorzelec in Poland. Many bridges were blown up, and the Neisse became an impregnable border. In 2004, when Poland entered the EU, a new chapter began. The border installations were dismantled, and Europe began growing together here.

  • Bildergalerie Görlitz - die Schöne an der Neiße (picture-alliance/dpa/ZB/J. Trenkler)

    Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

    One city – two nations

    A view from Uferstrasse over the border river Neisse to the Polish city of Zgorzelec: since 2004 the reconstructed Altstadtbrücke (Old Town Bridge) has linked Görlitz and Zgorzelec. The bridge is a landmark and a symbol of how the cities are growing together. To the left and right of the Neisse, Brückenpark, a central area of shared parks, is being created to link them even more closely.

    Author: Anne Termèche (ms)


"Don't give in to hate and hostility, conflict and exclusion," the film professionals wrote in their letter. "Please vote wisely... Don't betray your convictions the moment someone claims to be able to solve problems for you."

The letter prompted AfD lawmaker Tino Chrupalla to respond angrily on Twitter: "Goerlitzers don't need election advice from 'international stars.'"

Germany's most eastern town draws a steady stream of tourists but has also seen a mass exodus of residents — like many others in the former East — as people sought higher wages in western regions.

Read more: First mayor from former East heads German Cities Association

The anti-migrant AfD has gained a strong footing among remaining voters, along with several other towns in the state of Saxony.

Boosted by public anger over Merkel's decision to let in more than a million asylum seekers, the AfD took nearly 13 percent of the vote in Germany's 2017 general elections, becoming the biggest opposition party. 

Watch video 02:31

Görlitz: Pearl on the Neisse

mm/rt (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

As the far-right culture war escalates, concerns grow

Consolidating its major party status in recent European elections, the AfD succeeded in part through the use of the arts in its campaigning. Critics say it's part of an ongoing push for "cultural hegemony." (31.05.2019)  

Young people drawn to far-right in eastern Germany

Many people issued a big sigh of relief when the extreme right-wing NPD party failed to get any seats in the Saxony-Anhalt state parliament elections. But although not successful overall, it won a high youth vote. (23.03.2011)  

German police arrest 73-year-old rail track thief

The man is suspected of making €16,000 from selling the 90 tons of metal over a period of several months. (22.01.2019)  

A German border town's Left government and AfD voters

Frankurt (Oder) picked a Left mayor in 2018. In the EU elections, however, the voters went the opposite direction, opting for the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Why? DW's Marcel Fürstenau went to find out. (31.05.2019)  

First mayor from former East heads German Cities Association

Progressive Leipzig Mayor Burkhard Jung has become the first local politician from the former East to lead Germany's municipalities. His election precedes polls in three eastern states likely to swing to the far-right. (06.06.2019)  

EU election: AfD surge in eastern Germany sets up clash of cultures

The far-right AfD has emerged as the strongest political party in Germany's formerly communist east. With the Greens winning big among young and urban voters, though, the east-west divide looks set to deepen further. (27.05.2019)  

Görlitz: Rebirth of a dilapidated East German town

Titled Görlitz – A Cultural Heritage Site Resurrected, a Berlin photo exhibition shows how Germany's easternmost town, right on the Polish border, changed dramatically after the country's reunification in 1990. (28.06.2018)  

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse

Görlitz survived World War II unscathed and is now considered a gem of European urban architecture, with more than 4000 historic buildings from a wide variety of eras. (20.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW's top stories by email  

Audios and videos on the topic

Görlitz: Pearl on the Neisse  

Related content

Geert Wilders und Marine le Pen

No new dawn for far right in European election 31.05.2019

Support for extremist parties remains limited, with signs of protest voting around single issues. While euroskeptics fared well in several countries, DW research suggests more modest gains for the far-right.

Bundesdelegiertenkonferenz Bündnis 90/Die Grünen

Germany's Greens hit poll high, ahead of Merkel's bloc: survey 06.06.2019

The opposition Greens have hit a record high in a new opinion poll, pulling ahead of Angela Merkel's conservatives. The center-left SPD have dropped even further, slipping behind the far-right Alternative for Germany.

Frankreich Lyon Europawahl

EU election: Turnout highest in 20 years 26.05.2019

Voter turnout is on track to rise for the first time since European Parliament elections began in 1979. Stakes are high as far-right groups and euroskeptic populist parties aim to gain ground.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  