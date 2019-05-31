Movie stars urge 'Görliwood' to snub far-right mayor

German and international film stars, directors and producers have led a call for a small town to shun the far-right in next week's mayoral elections.

Görlitz, a quaint town on the German-Polish border, is the backdrop of many Hollywood blockbusters including Inglorious Bastards and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

But the otherwise-quiet settlement found itself in the spotlight last month when the first-round election for mayor was won by the candidate from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Sebastian Wippel picked up 36.4% of the vote on May 26, but narrowly missed out on becoming Germany's first AfD mayor.

A runoff, scheduled for June 16, will see him take on against Octavian Ursu from Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

Alarmed at the far-right threat facing the town, actors including Daniel Brühl and Volker Bruch, plus writers like Daniel Kehlmann and Bernhard Schlink have signed a petition urging voters to shun Wippel.

The letter was also signed by international film stars, directors and producers, who have worked in the town, the Leipziger Volkszeitung reported.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Town of Towers The cityscape of Görlitz is characterised by striking towers such as the "Frauenturm". The tower at Marienplatz dates back to the 13th century and is called the Dicke because of its 5.34 meter thick walls. Almost all towers can be visited on the Görlitz Tower Tour.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse A stylish welcome Görlitz lies in the far east of Germany – and is well worth the trip. Just arriving in Görlitz gives you a preview of what awaits you in the city: overwhelmingly beautiful architecture. The first example is in the railway station entrance hall: a barrel-vaulted Art Nouveau ceiling spans the space. And the splendor continues...

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Architectural gem Nowhere else in Germany is there such a concentration of well-preserved historic buildings from such diverse eras. The Untermarkt, or Lower Market, with its Renaissance buildings and town hall, is Görlitz's central square. The city escaped destruction In World War II, but decayed in the former East Germany. German reunification in 1990 brought rescue for more than 4000 historic buildings.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Once upon a time … This photo shows the battered façade of Rosenstrasse 4, where Napoleon once slept. This how much of Görlitz looked before communism collapsed: decaying and grey. Now 80 percent of the historic buildings have been restored. Many millions in subsidies have flowed in, including from an anonymous donor who transferred a million Deutschmarks annually for 16 years and later 500,000 euros a year.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Ready for world heritage status Among the greatest treasures in Görlitz's old town center are the Hall Houses. Most date from around 1500. Their main purpose was to serve as dwellings, business premises, exhibition venues and stockrooms for the town's wealthy cloth merchants. They are so exceptional that Görlitz is using them in its application for UNESCO world heritage status.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Popular backdrop Görlitz has been nicknamed “Görliwood.” The city has actually had the name trademarked. From 1950s movies produced by DEFA, the state-owned East German film company, to Hollywood productions in recent years – directors prize Görlitz as an ideal location. Here artificial snow covers the Lower Market during shooting for the film “Goethe.”

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Perfect illusion Jewish businessman Louis Friedländer modeled his Art Nouveau department store "Zum Strauss" on the Berlin department store Wertheim. It's the only one of its era still in existence. Many people would recognize its splendid interior even though they haven't ever been there. Hollywood director Wes Anderson transformed it into a hotel with the charm of the 1920s in his film “Grand Budapest Hotel.”

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Impressive interior The Baroque building at Neissstraße 30: not only are art and culture from the 16th to 19th centuries presented here; it also houses a historical library (pictured), a cabinet of physics and a mineral collection. All these institutions are united in the Upper Lusatian Library of Sciences, which has been located in this building since 1807.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse Görlitz and Zgorzelec Before World War II, Görlitz was one city on both sides of the river Neisse. Only after the war was it divided, retaining the name Görlitz in Germany and becoming Zgorzelec in Poland. Many bridges were blown up, and the Neisse became an impregnable border. In 2004, when Poland entered the EU, a new chapter began. The border installations were dismantled, and Europe began growing together here.

Görlitz: The beauty on the Neisse One city – two nations A view from Uferstrasse over the border river Neisse to the Polish city of Zgorzelec: since 2004 the reconstructed Altstadtbrücke (Old Town Bridge) has linked Görlitz and Zgorzelec. The bridge is a landmark and a symbol of how the cities are growing together. To the left and right of the Neisse, Brückenpark, a central area of shared parks, is being created to link them even more closely. Author: Anne Termèche (ms)



"Don't give in to hate and hostility, conflict and exclusion," the film professionals wrote in their letter. "Please vote wisely... Don't betray your convictions the moment someone claims to be able to solve problems for you."

The letter prompted AfD lawmaker Tino Chrupalla to respond angrily on Twitter: "Goerlitzers don't need election advice from 'international stars.'"

Germany's most eastern town draws a steady stream of tourists but has also seen a mass exodus of residents — like many others in the former East — as people sought higher wages in western regions.

The anti-migrant AfD has gained a strong footing among remaining voters, along with several other towns in the state of Saxony.

Boosted by public anger over Merkel's decision to let in more than a million asylum seekers, the AfD took nearly 13 percent of the vote in Germany's 2017 general elections, becoming the biggest opposition party.

