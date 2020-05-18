Moussa Diaby sprinting into the spotlight

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Moussa Diaby is lighting it up in the Bundesliga this season. Will he also star for France at the World Cup?
Bayer Leverkusen left the Allianz Arena with a point when they could — and should — have taken all three. For Bayern Munich, it was another shaky defensive display and more dropped points as their mini slump continues.
Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby have both doubled their goals tally from last season and are reaching new heights with every game. DW explains how and why these two PSG graduates are enjoying German football.
Werder Bremen battled for a point at Bayer Leverkusen and profited from Jena's defeat in the basement duel with Sand. Ukrainian players protested against the war and Frankfurt can dream of the Champions League.
FC Augsburg and new signing Ricardo Pepi were no match for Bayer Leverkusen, who, despite a host of absentees, continued their top-four push with a dominant display. Moussa Diaby again impressed for the Werkself.
