 Moussa Diaby sprinting into the spotlight | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 09.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Moussa Diaby sprinting into the spotlight

Moussa Diaby is lighting it up in the Bundesliga this season. Will he also star for France at the World Cup?

Watch video 02:20

More in the Media Center

Bundesliga: The 10 youngest players

Bundesliga: The 10 youngest players 18.05.2020

DW Reporter | Evangelos Spanos

Lesbos: Football coach gives refugees hope 26.06.2021

More from Bundesliga Inside (keine DACH Rechte)

Footballers all over Europe have shown solidarity with Ukraine. The players want Russia to end the war.

Football says: Stop it, Putin! 02.03.2022

Dortmund's captain is in top form. He scores and assists and carries his team to success. Is he better than ever?

Marco Reus - better than ever? 23.02.2022

How Bochum thrashed Bayern. A win for the ages.

Bochum's win for the ages over Bayern 16.02.2022

Leverkusen hammer Dortmund 5-2 and have a terrific mix of youth and experience.

Bundesliga Inside: Leverkusen, rising stars of the Bundesliga 09.02.2022

Read also

Thomas MUELLER MÜLLER,Bayern Muenchen, enttaeuscht,frustriert,niedergeschlagen, Aktion,Einzelaktion,Einzelbild, Freisteller,Ganzkoerperaufnahme,ganze Figur Fussball 1. Bundesliga Saison 2021/2022,25.Spieltag, Spieltag25. FC Bayern Muenchen - Bayer 04 Leverkusen am 05.03.2022, A L L I A N Z A R E N A Muenchen. *** Thomas MUELLER MÜLLER, Bayern Muenchen, disappointed, frustrated, dejected, action, single action, single image, crop, whole body shot, whole figure football 1 Bundesliga season 2021 2022, 25 Spieltag, Matchday25 FC Bayern Muenchen Bayer 04 Leverkusen on 05 03 2022, A L L I A N Z A R E N A Muenchen

Bundesliga: Spritely Bayer Leverkusen expose Bayern Munich's soft underbelly 05.03.2022

Bayer Leverkusen left the Allianz Arena with a point when they could — and should — have taken all three. For Bayern Munich, it was another shaky defensive display and more dropped points as their mini slump continues.

links Christopher Nkunku of RB Leipzig warms up prior the UEFA Europa League, Play-off, 2nd leg football match between Real Sociedad and RB Leipzig on February 24, 2022 at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, Spain - Photo Ricardo Larreina / Spain DPPI / DPPI rechts 26.02.2022, BayArena, Leverkusen, GER, 1.FBL. Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Arminia Bielefeld, im Bild 3:0 durch Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen #19), Torjubel / Jubel / Jubellauf, Foto ? nordphoto GmbH / Meuter DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Why are Diaby and Nkunku tearing up the league this season? 01.03.2022

Christopher Nkunku and Moussa Diaby have both doubled their goals tally from last season and are reaching new heights with every game. DW explains how and why these two PSG graduates are enjoying German football.

v.li.: Reena Wichmann (SV Werder Bremen, 6) und Kristin Kögel (Bayer 04 Leverkusen, 11) im Zweikampf, Duell, Dynamik, Aktion, Action, Spielszene, DIE DFB-RICHTLINIEN UNTERSAGEN JEGLICHE NUTZUNG VON FOTOS ALS SEQUENZBILDER UND/ODER VIDEOÄHNLICHE FOTOSTRECKEN. DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO., 04.03.2022, Leverkusen (Deutschland), Fussball, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen - SV Werder Bremen

Women's Bundesliga: Bremen breathe a sigh of relief, players speak out over Ukraine 06.03.2022

Werder Bremen battled for a point at Bayer Leverkusen and profited from Jena's defeat in the basement duel with Sand. Ukrainian players protested against the war and Frankfurt can dream of the Champions League.

Leverkusen's French forward Moussa Diaby celebrates a goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg in Leverkusen on January 22, 2022. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Bundesliga: Diaby crashes Pepi party as Leverkusen march on 22.01.2022

FC Augsburg and new signing Ricardo Pepi were no match for Bayer Leverkusen, who, despite a host of absentees, continued their top-four push with a dominant display. Moussa Diaby again impressed for the Werkself.