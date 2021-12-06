Mountaintop mailbox: Réunion mail carriers

He travels by foot to places not accessible by car, deep into the mountainous region of Mafate. A hike of several days over narrow paths and steep ascents - and in all kinds of weather. When it rains, the streams sometimes swell into a raging river. But Cyril Maillot loves his job. It's his personal yoga: "You switch off completely and leave city life behind." And for many of the local people in the mountains, the weekly visit by Cyril the mail carrier is their only regular contact with the outside world. A report by Lisa Louis.