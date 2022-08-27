Mountain traditions: Costumed cattle parade in the Alps

The "Almabtrieb” is a custom that goes back 500 years. The steady clang of cowbells accompanies the cattle on their long journey from high alpine pastures back into the valley. Thousands of spectators celebrate their return as Leonhard "Hartl” Thaler leads the herd into town. The 62-year-old is a well-known figure in his Tyrolean hometown of Reith im Alpbachtal - as a farmer, cattle dealer, innkeeper and musician.