Mount Etna eruption halts flights in Sicily

Mount Etna eruption halts flights in SicilyAugust 4, 2024
Volcanic activity from Mount Etna disrupted flights in Sicily, Italy, on Sunday.
A cloud of ash and smoke from one of the world's most active volcanoes halted flights at Catania airport for much of the day.
The restrictions were lifted in the late afternoon, but the airport warned of continued "possible delays and cancellations" as a result of the earlier restrictions.
Volcanic activity continues
Etna has seen intense activity in recent weeks, spewing hot ash and lava on several occasions since early July.
On Sunday, Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a "lava fountain" gushing from the volcano.
Mount Etna is Europe's highest volcano, at about 3,324 meters (around 10,900 feet) tall. Although in an almost constant state of activity, casualties as a result of eruptions at the UNESCO World Heritage Site are rare. Two tourists were killed in 1987 by a sudden explosion near the summit.
lo/msh (AFP, Reuters)