  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Slavery
SportsBelgium

Motor racing: Dutch teenager van 't Hoff killed in Spa crash

23 minutes ago

An 18-year-old motor racer, Dilano van 't Hoff, has died in a crash at the Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. The accident took place in heavy rain with poor visibility for the packed field.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TJ73
Dilano van 't Hoff in his racing overalls. Archive image.
Racers from the Netherlands and beyond paid tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff after Saturday's crashImage: Pablo Guillen/Action Plus/picture alliance

Dilano van 't Hoff, a young talent from the Netherlands, was killed on Saturday in a huge crash at Spa Francorchamps in Belgium. 

The 18-year-old was participating in a junior single-seater race, part of the Formula Regional Europe Championship, that was taking place as a support event ahead of the 24 hours of the Spa endurance race, which began later on Saturday afternoon. 

"Everyone associated with the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa is devastated by the news that Formula Regional EU by Alpine driver Dilano van 't Hoff lost his life in an accident during this morning's race," the race organizers said in a statement. "We express our deepest condolences to his family, friends and MP Motorsport [van 't Hoff's team]."

How did it happen? 

The crash took place during a restart to the race, in extremely heavy rain with poor visibility and with all the cars bunched tightly together. 

Video footage from spectators at the scene appeared to show van 't Hoff being involved at first in a relatively innocuous crash, on the straight following the exit of the notorious Eau Rouge and Radillon corners. 

The initial impact appeared to have caused compartatively minor damage to the car, and it wasn't quite clear how it had begun for van 't Hoff, but he had been near the front of the packed field.

His stricken car then drifted back towards the middle of the track after the initial impact, and an oncoming car nearer the back of the pack — driving at high speed and probably unsighted by the plumes of water being thrown up by the field in the heavy rain — smashed straight into the side of van 't Hoff's vehicle. 

Eau Rouge and Radillon have a lethal legacy

The series of corners leading up to Saturday's crash, known as Eau Rouge and Radillon, are a high-speed left-right-left-right kink while climbing a sharp hill at the race track in the Ardennes mountains in eastern Belgium. 

The high speed climb ends with one last left-right turn at the crest of the hill, which then leads into a long flat out straight.

Fans at the bottom of the Raidillon during the Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2022, 14th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from August 26 to 28, 2022 on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, in Francorchamps, Belgium.
This snaking uphill left-right-left-right kink at Spa Francorchamps has been a renowned and feared stretch of asphalt for decades, van 't Hoff's crash began as this segment of circuit ends at the top of the frame and a long straight beginsImage: DPPI media/picture alliance

That's the point where the multi-car incident that ultimately claimed van 't Hoff's life began.

French Formula 2 star Anthoine Hubert was killed in 2019 in comparable circumstances on roughly the same spot. Germany's rising Formula 1 and endurance racing star of the 1980s, Stefan Bellof, was also famously killed around that stretch of track.

It is probably considered less fearsome in modern machinery with better grip than once it was, but in poor weather in particular, some of the old risks return.

Before the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa Francorchamps began later on Saturday, organizers and competitors gathered at the entry to the corner to pay tribute with a minute's silence. 

Condolences pour in, minute's silence at F1 race

The motorsport community was also quick to offer condolences. 

At the F1 Austrian Grand Prix weekend, a minute's silence was held before another of the support races on Saturday after news of van 't Hoff's death spread. The MP Motorsport team that the 18-year-old was racing for is also in action at both the F2 and F3 races in Austria this weekend. 

F1 drivers and teams including Dutch world champion Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz, McLaren, Ferrari and others offered their condolences online. 

And Dutch E-Sports former world champion Jarno Opmeer, who also races in real life, shared footage of him and van 't Hoff battling for position in go-karts in their youth. 

"Rest in peace my friend. May we race each other again some day," he said.

msh/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Frankreich Beisetzung Anthoine Hubert

F2 driver Anthoine Hubert laid to rest in Chartres after fatal crash

F2 driver Anthoine Hubert laid to rest in Chartres after fatal crash

Family, friends, and fellow race drivers have gathered in France for the funeral of Anthoine Hubert. The 22-year-old rising star was good friends with several F1 racers, including Charles Leclerc.
SportsSeptember 10, 2019
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A grafitti on a smashed windowpane says "Justice pour Nahel," as a person takes a photograph of it
Live

France riots: Macron postpones Germany trip amid unrest

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Activists with signs and candles during the sit-in by Amnesty International Italia and Egypt HD for the prisoner of conscience Alaa Abd El Fattah in front of the UK Embassy in Rome.

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

10 years later: Why are Egyptian human rights ignored?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Man standing amid debris looking at the sea

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

Climate change ravages Sri Lanka's shores

ClimateJune 30, 202311 images
More from Asia

Germany

Cloudy sky and silhouette of Cologne Cathedral

Why Germany's Catholics turn their back on the church

Why Germany's Catholics turn their back on the church

Religion1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ursula von der Leyen and Pedro Sanchez

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Spain to lead the EU — but who is to lead Spain?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

US Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

US Supreme Court guts affirmative action at colleges

PoliticsJune 30, 202302:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

Environmental expert Mariana Meerhoff is seen on a rubber boat, taking a water sample

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Uruguay drought: Capital hit by water shortages

Nature and EnvironmentJune 30, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage