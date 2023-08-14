  1. Skip to content
Mothers in the boardroom - Combining children and career

2 hours ago

Kids or a career - these days, mothers shouldn’t have to choose between the two. For women living in countries with access to education and training, combining both is a completely natural thing. But working mothers are still coming up against obstacles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VBZU

In this film, 10 women provide insights into their lives as company bosses - and mothers. They’re CEOs, heads of department, founders - all in senior positions. Not that this makes it easy for them to take maternity leave or decide to have a child in a world still dominated by men. There’s always the risk that they will lose their position, and finding a temporary replacement isn’t always straightforward. But anyone who can take care of 150 employees and two to five children can surely rise to the challenge - right? The documentary shows where the stumbling blocks lie to this day. But also, the opportunities to overcome them.

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul,

Afghanistan: 2 years of Taliban rule 'worse than feared'

Conflicts4 hours ago
Uganda's LGBTQ+ community lives in fear

Many young Pakistanis want stronger ties with India

Germany sees surge in Turkish asylum seekers

Russian ruble tanks amid Vladimir Putin's war economy

Egypt's Rabaa massacre: Still waiting for justice

Climate victory: Bad news for oil and coal?

Cuba's luxury seaside pools find a second life

