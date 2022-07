TOP STORIES

Kenyan women tackle stereotypes facing young mothers

Stay-at-home mother, single mother, working-from-the-office mother, unemployed mother, married mother. All types of motherhood comes heavy laden with stereotypes. In Nairobi, Kenya, Amina Jasho is leading the fight against stereotypes that tie women into roles that don’t feel natural to them. Motherhood is about nurturing — and each mother sees that differently.