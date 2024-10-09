Most Taiwanese would defend island against China, poll finds

More than two-thirds of Taiwanese people would be willing to fight off a Chinese invasion of their island, a new survey found. Just over half of respondents believe that the United States would send its military to help.

Most Taiwanese people would be willing to defend their island against a Chinese attack, according to a poll published Wednesday, Most also believe that such an attack is highly unlikely in the next five years.

The poll, commissioned by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, was released a day before Taiwan's National Day.

Should Beijing attack, 67.8% of the 1,214 people surveyed said they would be "very willing or somewhat willing" to fight in defense of Taiwan; 23.6% said they would not be.

Almost 64% said China's "territorial ambition" in Taiwan represents "a serious threat." At the same time, 61% said it was not likely China would invade soon.

Some 52% of respondents said that they believed key ally the United States would come to their aid in the invent of a Chinese invasion. Yet, only 40% believed that the US would send its navy to "break" a potential blockade.

US intelligence: Xi wants to invade in 2027

China, which believes Taiwan belongs to its territory, holds near-daily military drills in the seas surrounding the island. Last year, CIA Director William Burns said there was intelligence indicating that Chinese Premier Xi Jinping intends to invade Taiwan in 2027.

Ahead of a major speech by Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on Thursday, Beijing decried his "hostility" towards China. Lai has been an outspoken defender of Taiwanese independence.

es/sms (AFP, Reuters)