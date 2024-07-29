Insects: Why we can't live without them

Bees often get all the credit. But without the pollination powers of other insects, supermarket shelves would look empty.

In 2018, when one German supermarket removed all the products that would not exist without insects, more than half the shop's items disappeared.

The campaign, launched by the environmental organization NABU, the Environment Ministry of the German state of Lower Saxony and the food retailer Penny, showed that of a total 2,500 products, 1,500 were directly or indirectly dependent on the work of insects.

No good harvests without insects

Pollinating insects like bees and wasps, but also flies, beetles and even mosquitoes, collect nectar and pollen from flowers.

Pollen sticks to their bodies and then fertilizes the stigma of a flower when they fly or crawl near it. And from this, flowers and fruits are born.

Wasps also pollinate flowers and hunt smaller insects Image: Cover-Images/IMAGO

Some plants are self-pollinating or are pollinated by the wind. However, active pollination, such as that done by insects, is important for around a third of global food production.

In monetary terms, pollinating insects generate a market value of up to €500 billion ($542 billion) per year, which roughly equates to Belgium's 2022 gross domestic product.

If pollinators disappeared it is estimated that global harvests would collapse by up to 90%. Our supply of proteins, vitamins and iron would be massively threatened.

Bumblebees and other wild bees ensure efficient pollination and a good harvest Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance

Why we don't need just honey bees

The honey bee plays an important role in pollination.

But whether we are talking coffee beans, pumpkins or cherries, the more wild bees — such as bumblebees — are involved in fertilization, the higher the crop yield. In other words: 100 honey bees plus 50 wild bees pollinate flowers much more effectively than 150 honey bees.

However, a meta-study that summarized 39 international research papers found that between 25-50% of all flower visits are made not by bees but by other insects, such as flies, beetles, ants, moths and butterflies. A further study by the Technical University of Munich confirmed the importance of these "non-bee pollinators."

Beetles, like this ladybird, also pollinate flowers and blossoms Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa/picture alliance

Wasps help against pests and maybe even cancer

Summer usually brings with it one pesky friend: the wasp.

No matter whether ice cream or ham — nothing is safe from them. And their sting is really painful.

They may be annoying, but they are also important to us. Wasps, which also include hornets, have a sweet tooth because they feed mainly on sugar juices from plants and flowers. They tend to pollinate different types of flowers than bees.

However, their offspring need animal protein and thus are fed with smaller insects. So without wasps, there would be many more insect pests, some of which transmit diseases. The value of this wasp work, also known as their "ecosystem services", is estimated at around $417 billion per year.

Wasp venom could also be used in medicine, as it is effective against various bacteria, fungi and yeasts. The venom of a certain species of field wasp may potentially even help against liver cancer.

If you love chocolate you might want to be more forgiving of mosquitos Image: Steffen Schellhorn/IMAGO

What are mosquitoes good for?

Mosquitoes can be super annoying, right?

Well, actually it is really the biting mosquitoes that get on our nerves. And that is just one type of them. In Germany alone, there are a total of 28 different mosquito families.

They mostly feed on nectar and plant juices, pollinating flowers when they visit them. It is only the females that need our blood, and that is so that their eggs can mature.

While they can transmit dangerous diseases, they are also an important source of food for other animals, such as birds and fish. So without mosquitoes, you might have to say goodbye to that delicious smoked trout.

Perhaps worse still — without mosquitoes, there would also be no chocolate and virtually no cocoa. This is because the very small flowers of the cocoa plant are primarily sipped by tiny mosquitoes. Without them, there would be several empty spaces on the chocolate shelf in the supermarket.

Edited by: Tamsin Walker

