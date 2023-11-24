  1. Skip to content
Mosquito innovation stops spread of dengue fever

Georg Matthes
November 24, 2023

As a result of climate change mosquitos carrying dengue fever are spreading. Now, scientists in Indonesia have found that infecting them with a naturally occurring bacteria called Wolbachia prevents the transmission of the disease. DW reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ZPsZ
