 Mosque leader stabbed in London′s Regent′s Park | News | DW | 20.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Mosque leader stabbed in London's Regent's Park

A man reportedly ran into a mosque near Regent's Park in London and stabbed the muezzin during a late afternoon prayer. The attacker was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

London Central Mosque in Regent s Park,

London's Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man on Thursday after he allegedly stabbed the muezzin, or prayer leader, of the London Central Mosque near Regent's Park.

"A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening," police said in a statement. "He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. We await an update on his condition."

Police said officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a mosque at 1510 GMT. Another man "was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder."

The stabbing of the Muaddin occurred during a late afternoon prayer at the mosque, English media reports said. An unconfirmed video posted onto Twitter portrayed the arrest of the man.

dv/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

Related content

Großbritannien London - LSE - London School of Economics

Is London's LSE helping Huawei clean its reputation? 20.02.2020

The prestigious London School of Economics says it has not decided yet to accept sponsorship from the Chinese IT firm Huawei. But its name is being dragged through the mud nonetheless.

England Messerattacke in London

UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorism-related' incident 02.02.2020

A man has been shot dead by police after stabbing two people in London. At least one of the victims is in life-threatening condition. Authorities have said they believe the terrorist incident is "Islamist-related."

Untitled 22 from the Christopher Street series, 1976

Emancipation for men: Barbican explores new masculinities in #MeToo era 20.02.2020

As movements such as #MeToo challenge commonly held beliefs, the Barbican Arts Centre in London is examining male identities through photography.

Advertisement