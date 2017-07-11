Moscow police vow to 'suppress' pro-Navalny rallies

Moscow's police department warned it would suppress rallies supporting Russian domestic critic and activist Alexei Navalny that are set to take place on Saturday.

Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia from Germany on January 17, following a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

He was handed a 30-day jail sentence for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014 on fraud charges that he says are politically motivated.

"Law enforcement agencies will immediately respond to violations" to hold so-called "unauthorized actions," Moscow's Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The department will take "all necessary measures to ensure law and order," it added.

TikTokkers support Navalny

Following Navalny's arrest, many Russians took to social media including TikTok, a video app popular among teenagers, and even dating app Tinder — to voice support and urge a large turnout at rallies across the country on Saturday.

DW Russia correspondent Emily Sherwin noted that the support for the pro-Navalny rally from TikTok users meant that "Russia's comms [communications] watchdog is pushing for TikTok (& others) to delete videos."

She said one TikTok video trend that had surfaced was of supporters practicing their English in an attempt to avoid arrest at Saturday's upcoming protests.

The users were inspired by a video of police at a protest saying: "He's American, let him go!" went viral last year.

Other public figures, including some who usually keep out of politics, also spoke out against Navalny's arrest. Monetochka, a 22-year-old pop star, called for Navalny to be released in a post on Instagram.

"This is not about politics but about civil society and justice," she said.

The police department blamed "the media, the internet and social networks" for organizing the demonstrations in its statement.

Not just internet stars

Navalny's associates also urged Russians to take to the streets despite official pressure. They promised financial help to protesters given fines on Saturday.

"Putin is doing everything to intimidate you," Ivan Zhdanov, the head of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, wrote on Facebook.

But several close Navalny associates, including prominent activist Lyubov Sobol and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, were detained late on Thursday for calling on Russian's to join the protests.

