Morocco rescues 242 migrants in Mediterranean

The migrants were plucked from several inflatable boats in the Strait of Gibraltar and returned to Morocco. The rescue came a day one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean this year.
The Moroccan navy has rescued 242 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain in dinghies.
The migrants from sub-Sarahan Africa were traveling in several inflatable dinghies when they experienced difficulties in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates the continent from Europe, Morocco's official news agency (MAP) reported late on Friday..
The navy provided the migrants with medical care onboard and took them back to Morocco, MAP added.
Read more: Cruise ship rescues 111 migrants off Greece
Shortest route to Europe
Morocco is a primary gateway for thousands of Africans seeking to reach Europe. At its narrowest point, the Strait of Gibraltar is 14 kilometers (9 miles) wide.
Most migrants trying to reach Spain do so by sea, but there have been several incidents where migrants have scaled the border fences between Morocco and Spain's North African exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.
Read more: Italy blocks own coast guard vessel with migrants on board
As the European Union's only territories on the African continent, migrants can claim asylum in either exclave.
So far this year, more than 15,000 people have made it to Spain, according to estimates from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). However, more than 200 have died in the attempt.
Migrant sinking off Libya
On Thursday, an overloaded boat carrying some 400 migrants sank off Libya's coast.
The coast guard rescued 145 people from the scene near the port city of Khoms. Sixty-two bodies were subsequently pulled from the water.
Libya said most of those rescued were from Eritrea although Palestinians and Sudanese nationals were also on board.
The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, called the wreck "the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year."
Read more: Mediterranean gets new NGO migrant rescue ship
Libya is the more significant transit point for migrants wishing to reach Europe.
In an effort to curb human trafficking and halt the migrant influx, the European Union last year gave Libya €318 million ($354 million). Morocco, meanwhile, received €140 million.
The overall number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean has fallen by 65% from 326,000 in 2016 to 117,000 last year.
mm/amp (AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
French President Emmanuel Macron gave a positive spin to the partial approval of a plan to allocate migrants across the EU. Italy did not take part in the meeting held in Paris. (22.07.2019)
The German government is slowly delivering on its promise to hash out a new immigration law to fill the massive gaps in the market for skilled labor. But experts say the law can only do so much. (20.11.2018)
Migrants on seven boats are crossing Mediterranean waters to escape Libya, according to airborne Sea-Watch activists. Italy's interior minister is blocking entry to an Italian coast guard ship carrying rescued migrants. (26.07.2019)
The United Nations has described the capsize of two boats carrying about 300 migrants as the "worst Mediterranean tragedy" in 2019. Survivors were rescued by fishing boats and returned to detention centers in Libya. (25.07.2019)
The Marella Discovery picked up 111 migrants, including 33 children, near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula. Despite a large fall in migrants crossing the Mediterranean, six people die each day making the journey. (21.07.2019)