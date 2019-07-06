 Morocco rescues 242 migrants in Mediterranean | News | DW | 27.07.2019

News

Morocco rescues 242 migrants in Mediterranean

The migrants were plucked from several inflatable boats in the Strait of Gibraltar and returned to Morocco. The rescue came a day one of the deadliest migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean this year.

The Strait of Gibraltar (Imago/imagebroker/T. Dressler)

The Moroccan navy has rescued 242 migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Spain in dinghies.

The migrants from sub-Sarahan Africa were traveling in several inflatable dinghies when they experienced difficulties in the Strait of Gibraltar, which separates the continent from Europe, Morocco's official news agency (MAP) reported late on Friday..

The navy provided the migrants with medical care onboard and took them back to Morocco, MAP added.

  A refugee in Greece stares out across the sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    'There is no life for LGBT refugees'

    Pedro, an actor and LGBT activist, fled Lebanon due to safety concerns. He doesn’t see much hope in Greece. "I left because Lebanon was not safe for me as an LGBT and [being] HIV positive. But Greece isn’t much different," he told DW. But his biggest concern is the future: "Even if I get asylum in Greece life will not be good, because there are no jobs, the language is difficult."

  A woman looks out of the window of a refugee center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Fighting for their rights

    Manar fled Syria in 2016 and now learns Greek and works as an interpreter with the Greek NGO Solidarity Now. "In Greece you have to count on yourself to support yourself and your family," she told DW. "If I look at the future of the Greek children, I can't find a very bright future for them so for sure I can't find any future for mine."

  A man addressing a refugee day center

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Combating nationalism and climate crisis

    Foivos has been in Greece since the 1980s when he fled the Syrian regime and came to study law. He now works as an interpreter at the Refugee Day Center Alkyone, and was a candidate in Thessaloniki's local elections. "The two biggest issues that Europe has to face now is the rise of nationalism and climate change," he told DW. "Poverty and misery leads to nationalism."

  A man standing next to a group of SYRIZA supporters

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    A Europe for everyone

    Since Suhaib fled Iraqi Kurdistan 18 months ago, he has been active in volunteer groups as a way to give something back to those who first helped him. "Fascists in the past killed millions, but after World War II Europeans volunteered in order to rebuild Europe," he says. "My message for European leaders would be to try to make a Europe for everyone."

  A woman stares out to sea

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Losing its meaning

    Fahima from Afghanistan has been in Greece since 2004, and now works as an interpreter for the Refugee Day Center Alkyone. Her biggest fear is the rise of fascism. "During the Greek government of 2012-2014 fascists became stronger. For this reason we had to leave Athens," she said. "Things in Europe will become worse from now on because of the far right. It now seems to be losing its meaning."

  A man stares out to sea at Thessaloniki's White Tower

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Uncertain future

    Malaz (not his real name) came to Greece in 2016 with his family. His sons started speaking Greek soon after they arrived, so they decided to stay in the country. "I am afraid of the rise of the far right," he told DW. "Things will become very difficult for Greece. If the EU wants to help refugees they should create jobs and offer education."

  A refugee standing outside a cafe in Thessaloniki

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    EU is not doing enough

    Bagher, who works as an assistant kindergarten facilitator, arrived in Greece in 2015 and was stuck in the country due to the EU's policies. "In the beginning Greece was a door but people got stuck here," he said. "But people need jobs and housing. Greeks don't even have jobs, how will we?" Even though Bagher remains optimistic, he doesn't think the EU is willing to help refugees.

  A refugee in front of Thessaloniki's Roman Forum

    Refugees in Greece concerned about state of EU

    Europe's societies at risk

    Mojtaba has been in Greece for over three years. He's currently at a Greek school and dreams of becoming a footballer or a dentist. He sees the rise of fascism as one of Europe's biggest problems, but not the only one. "Right-wing parties rise and this is not good for societies," he said. "The extreme right will destroy the face of Europe."

    Author: Marianna Karakoulaki (Greece)


Read more: Cruise ship rescues 111 migrants off Greece

Shortest route to Europe

Morocco is a primary gateway for thousands of Africans seeking to reach Europe. At its narrowest point, the Strait of Gibraltar is 14 kilometers (9 miles) wide.

Most migrants trying to reach Spain do so by sea, but there have been several incidents where migrants have scaled the border fences between Morocco and Spain's North African exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.

Read more: Italy blocks own coast guard vessel with migrants on board

As the European Union's only territories on the African continent, migrants can claim asylum in either exclave. 

Migrants climb over Melilla border fence (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Palacios)

So far this year, more than 15,000 people have made it to Spain, according to estimates from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). However, more than 200 have died in the attempt.

Migrant sinking off Libya

On Thursday, an overloaded boat carrying some 400 migrants sank off Libya's coast.

The coast guard rescued 145 people from the scene near the port city of Khoms. Sixty-two bodies were subsequently pulled from the water.

Libya said most of those rescued were from Eritrea although Palestinians and Sudanese nationals were also on board.

The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, called the wreck "the worst Mediterranean tragedy of this year."   

Read more:  Mediterranean gets new NGO migrant rescue ship

Libya is the more significant transit point for migrants wishing to reach Europe.

Watch video 04:33

Italy: Lampedusa and the refugees

In an effort to curb human trafficking and halt the migrant influx, the European Union last year gave  Libya €318 million ($354 million). Morocco, meanwhile, received €140 million.

The overall number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean has fallen by 65% from 326,000 in 2016 to 117,000 last year.

mm/amp (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

