Morocco rescuers bring out boy trapped in well

Rescue teams in northern Morocco have managed to reach and bring out a 5-year-old boy who fell 32 meters (100 feet) down a well. Its not yet clear whether the boy, called Rayan, is alive.

The area in which rescuers were working was lit up with bright lights, and the waiting crowds began chanting as they waited tensely for sign of Rayan.

The young boy was carried out by the rescue team on a stretcher as those who had come to support rescue efforts cheered for him.

He was taken to a waiting ambulance.

Earlier rescuer workers said it was difficult to ascertain Rayan's condition.

Low temperatures in the region and passing time raised concerns over him being retrieved alive.

Lead rescuer Abdelhadi Tamrani told state television, "we hope we will rescue him alive."

Thousands took to social media to express their solidarity for the boy and his family, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan trending for hours in Morocco and North Africa.

How have rescuers worked so far?

The well narrows as it descends from a 45 centimeter (18 inches) diameter at the top. Rescuers have not been able to go down themselves to retrieve the child.

A massive trench was cut in the hill next to the well. By Saturday morning, rescuers were digging horizontally toward the well and installing PVC tubes to protect against landslides and get the boy out.

Moroccan media reported on Thursday that rescuers had managed to get water and oxygen delivered to the bottom of the well.

"I keep up hope that my child will get out of the well alive. I thank everyone involved and those supporting us in Morocco and elsewhere," Rayan's father told state broadcaster 2M on Friday evening.

How did Rayan get trapped?

Rayan's mother told the media that he had been playing nearby before disappearing on Tuesday evening. "The whole family went out to look for him then we realized that he'd fallen down the well," she said.

The incident has attracted crowds of supporters to the village, where they are currently camping. Police have been sent to the venue, and authorities have called upon the masses to let the rescuers do their job.

Some supporters say they are there to help. "We've been here for three days. Rayan is a child of our region. We won't leave until he's out of the well," one supporter told the AFP news agency.

