  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Jina Mahsa Amini
Libya flood
Migration
CatastropheMorocco

Morocco quake survivors face daunting task of rebuilding

Amien Essif
September 17, 2023

The remote mountain villages that suffered the greatest devastation during last week's powerful earthquake can only be reached by narrow mountain roads, making it difficult to deliver vital aid, let alone building materials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WRFb
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Migrants gather in the harbour of Italian island of Lampedusa

Amid migrant influx, top EU official to visit Lampedusa

PoliticsSeptember 17, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Four children in a rundown hallway in an apartment building, backlit by the sun

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

How people live in South Africa's 'hijacked' buildings

SocietySeptember 16, 202303:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

Two people sit next to a sick girl laying on the ground, who is being cared for

Record dengue fever outbreak grips Bangladesh

Record dengue fever outbreak grips Bangladesh

HealthSeptember 16, 202302:02 min
More from Asia

Germany

A gynecologist chair with a close-up of the footrest.

In former East Germany, women sexually abused in clinics

In former East Germany, women sexually abused in clinics

HistorySeptember 16, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Roman Anin looks to the camera with a Free Media Awards banner behind him in Hamburg

Russia will stay 'infected with apathy' until Putin is gone

Russia will stay 'infected with apathy' until Putin is gone

ConflictsSeptember 16, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Female protesters with raised arms

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Iran: What's changed since Jina Mahsa Amini's death?

Human RightsSeptember 16, 202303:06 min
More from Middle East

North America

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

Baerbock, Blinken urge continued support for Ukraine

PoliticsSeptember 16, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fernando Botero next to a blown-up poster of one of his works, a woman's face

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

Colombian artist Fernando Botero dies at 91

ArtsSeptember 16, 202301:58 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage