Morocco moves to reform underage marriage

The Muslim-majority country is preparing to reform its family law, including new limits on underage marriage and boosting women's inheritance rights. But activists believe the initiative is already falling short.

Morocco's justice and Islamic affairs ministers unveiled massive changes to the country's family law on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to include over 100 amendments to the current law, which would also grant women more rights in disputes over child custody and guardianship as well as a veto on polygamous marriage.

This is Morocco's first review of its family code in 20 years.

Women's rights activists have long been calling for a revision of regulations governing the rights of women and children within the family. Their demands focus on full equality in inheritance and child custody, as well as a total ban on child marriage.

The latest reform will not meet those demands, but it does aim to modernize the legal code in the disputed areas.

King Mohammed IV (center) will have the final say over the legal reform Image: Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP/picture alliance

For example, it will not abolish the Islamic-based inheritance rule which grants a man twice the share of a woman, but it will allow individuals to give any of their assets to their female heirs, Justice Minister Abdelatif Ouahbi said. Also, the current laws allow for children as young as 15 to be married under exceptional circumstances, but the updated legislation would raise the age to 17, just one year under the general marriage age.

King has yet to approve changes

The initiative was unveiled after two years of consultations with civil society as well as judicial and religious parties. The new legislation still requires parliamentary and royal approval, and Ouahbi set no timeline for the amendments coming into force.

King Mohammed VI, who also serves as the country's supreme religious authority, said that the amended code should be underpinned by "the principles of justice, equality, solidarity and harmony” with Islamic precepts and universal values to protect the Moroccan family.

The monarch will also have the final say in any disputes over the new text.

Woman-owned and operated To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ftm/dj (AFP, Reuters)