Morocco minibus falls into ravine, killing 24

27 minutes ago

A minibus overturned at a curve, plunging into a ravine and killing all passengers on board. The accident is among Morocco's deadliest in recent history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Uq4G
Families gather outside the morgue in the town of Demnate, in the central province of Azilal, on August 6, 2023, after a minibus carrying market-goers plunged into a ravine killing 24 people.
An operation to bury the victims of the devastating crash had begunImage: AFP/Getty Images

A minibus overturned at a curve on its way to a local market in Morocco's central province of Azilal on Sunday, plunging into a ravine and killing all 24 passengers on board.

The bus was traveling a mountainous route, transporting passengers to a market in the town of Demnate. Moroccan media said the victims included at least two women and a child.

What do we know about the accident?

Omar Majjane, who works for a local NGO, told the French AFP news agency the minibus did not have a license. He added that this was a common problem affecting residents of the mountain regions, especially in Azilal province.

Majjane said those killed all hailed from the village of Ait Tamlil south of Demnate.

An investigation was launched into the accident, believed to be among the deadliest in Morocco's recent history. Majjane said an operation to bury the victims had begun.

Road accidents in Morocco and its North African neighbors are a common occurrence. An average of 3,500 deaths as a result of road accidents occur annually, according to the National Road Safety Agency, an average of roughly 10 deaths per day.

Last year, 23 people were killed and 36 more were injured in a bus crash east of Casablanca.

rmt/msh (AFP, AP)

