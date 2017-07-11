Morocco: Liberal parties rout ruling Islamists in elections

Two liberal parties on Thursday celebrated victory in Moroccan elections.

The National Rally of Independents (RNI) and Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) won 97 and 82 seats respectively, according to preliminary results with most of the votes counted.

The Islamist party which headed a ruling coaliltion in the country for the past decade, the Justice and Development Party (PJD), saw its support collapse from 125 to just 12 seats. However, it had alleged "serious irregularities" amid the voting, accusing its rivals of vote buying.

With final results to be announced on Thursday, the center-right Istqlal party appeared set to claim 78 seats in the 395-seat assembly in the country.

Turnout was put at just over 50%, an improvement on 2016's figure.

Under Morocco's constitutional monarchy, King Mohammed VI will name a prime minister from the party that wins the most seats. It is then incumbent on the chosen candidate to form a Cabinet and submit it for the king's approval, with royalty reserving a right to veto key appointments.

PJD concerned about voting 'irregularities'

"We're very concerned as we watch the progress of the national election. We've seen several irregularities," the party said.

The PJD has accused opposition parties, such as the National Rally of Independents (RNI), of buying votes.

Billionaire and agriculture minister Aziz Akhannoush, the leader of the RNI party, has called the attacks by the PJD "an admission of failure."

The PJD had governed the country since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

Opinion polls are banned in Morocco, and candidates were unable to carry out traditional campaign activities such as passing out leaflets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Much of the policies of the elected Moroccan government are ultimately directed by King Mohammed. Criticism of the monarchy is a criminal offense.

Although the Moroccan economy has steadily grown in the past decades, poverty is still widespread in parts of the country.

The Rif movement in 2016 and 2017, which called for better treatment of ethnic Berbers and improved socioeconomic conditions in underdeveloped areas, was met with police brutality and a crackdown on freedom of speech.

wd/rs (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)