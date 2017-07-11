 Morocco: Election turnout exceeds 50% as Islamists raise fraud concerns | News | DW | 08.09.2021

News

Morocco: Election turnout exceeds 50% as Islamists raise fraud concerns

The election results will determine the country's national government for the next five years. The incumbent Islamist party has raised concerns of "serious irregularities" in the voting.

People casting votes in Moroccan parliamentary and municipal elections

The results will determine Morocco's government for the next five years

Moroccans casted their ballots in parliamentary and local elections on Wednesday, with voter turnout exceeding 50%.

The election is the first to take place under new rules aimed at boosting the number of people casting ballots.

What are the significance of the elections?

The results will ultimately determine the country's government for the next five years, with King Mohammed VI naming a prime minister from the party with the most votes.

In addition to electing the members of the 395-seat lower house of parliament, 31,000 representatives at local councils will also be chosen by voters.

The moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD) and Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani are hoping for a third term in office.

Watch video 02:47

Morocco's youth expects little of upcoming election

PJD concerned about voting 'irregularities'

The PJD has complained of "serious irregularities" in the voting. 

"We're very concerned as we watch the progress of the national election. We've seen several irregularities," the party said.

The PJD has accused opposition parties, such as the National Rally of Independents (RNI), of buying votes. 

Billionaire and agriculture minister Aziz Akhannoush, the leader of the RNI party, has called the attacks by the PJD "an admission of failure."

The PJD has governed the country since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

Opinion polls are banned in Morocco, and candidates have been unable to carry out traditional campaign activities such as passing out leaflets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch video 02:08

Morocco restricts movement of migrants into Spanish enclave

Much of the policies of the elected Moroccan government are ultimately directed by King Mohammed. Criticism of the monarchy is a criminal offense.

Although the Moroccan economy has steadily grown in the past decades, poverty is still widespread in parts of the country.

The Rif movement in 2016 and 2017, which called for better treatment of ethnic Berbers and improved socioeconomic conditions in underdeveloped areas, was met with police brutality and a crackdown on freedom of speech.

wd/rs (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

